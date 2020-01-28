Ex-teachers, Lusambo agree to hear him before he is sent to jail for contempt

LUSAKA Province minister Bowman Lusambo, together with his co-alleged contemnors and 17 evicted retired teachers of Kabulonga Secondary School have agreed that the minister and his co-alleged contemnors be accorded an opportunity to be heard before sending them to prison for contempt of court.

Meanwhile, Lusaka High Court judge Mwila Chitabo has set March 5 to hear the application in which 47 serving and retired teachers of Chilenje B, Kabwata and Woodlands A Basic School’s Teachers’ Compound want to join the matter.

This is in a matter where Langton Kafuni and 16 others who are retired teachers of Kabulonga Secondary School and sitting tenants of 17 houses in the teachers’ Compound are challenging government’s decision to evict them from their houses.

The 17 also asked the court to commit Lusambo, his deputy permanent secretary Frezer Musonda and teachers of Kabulonga Secondary School to prison for contempt of court for evicting them from the houses despite judge Chitabo granting them an injunction restraining government from forcefully removing them from the houses.

When the matter came up for hearing on Monday in chambers before judge Chitabo, the applicants and the Attorney General entered a consent that the alleged contemnors be given chance to be heard and that the matter be adjourned to March 5, 2020 for hearing of the joiner application.

Solicitor General Abraham Mwansa told the court that the state intended to raise preliminary issues.

Mwansa said the state sought to raise eight issues.

He said the first issue to have respondent accorded an opportunity to be heard prior to the hearing of committal proceedings had been dealt with as none of the parties would be prejudiced.

“The second leg of argument is that the applicants filed committal proceedings for the alleged contemnors to prison but they skipped one pertinent and fundamental stage to give them an opportunity to appear before the court to show cause why they should not be cited for contempt of court,” Mwansa said.

“The applicants condemned Lusambo and his deputy permanent secretary Musonda and convicted them of contempt of court before they were heard.”

Mwansa argued that the rules of natural justice and the Constitution demanded that anybody charged with a criminal offence should be given a fair hearing which was not done in this matter.

He prayed that the summons for an order for committal for contempt filed by the applicants on September 24, 2019 be set aside for irregularity as there could be no committal before the court finds Lusambo and his co- alleged contemnors guilty of the contempt of court.

He further indicated that the State would abandon its application that leave granted to the evicted teachers to commence judicial proceedings should be discharged.

The matter comes up on March 5.