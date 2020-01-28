I’ve no reason to inflict pain on Phiri – Lubusha

EASTERN Provincial PF chairman Andrew Lubusha has denied the accusation of hiring PF cadres that assaulted his information and publicity secretary William Phiri.

Lubusha, urged the police to investigate the matter thoroughly and bring the culprits to book, said Phiri had a fight at a bar of a named lodge and “I was not even there”.

Last week, a gang of about 30 PF cadres allegedly sponsored Lubusha and his provincial youth chairman Emmanuel Banda attacked Kanjala ward PF councillor William Phiri at Eliboma Lodge in Petauke after the burial of chief Nyamphande.

Phiri sustained chest and head injuries and on his elbow, according to a medical report obtained from Petauke District Hospital and has since been referred to the Italian Hospital which specialises in bones, after suffering a cracked rib and internal bleeding in the skull.

But Lubusha said the allegation was incorrect, for he had no reason to inflict pain on his own brother.

He said he learnt the attack incident with deep sadness.

Lubusha said the PF does not tolerate any form of violence against any person.

“Violence is not good because whenever it occurs there is always no winner or loser. I therefore, wish Mr Phiri a quickest recovery so that he can resume his duties as provincial information and publicity secretary and Kanjala Ward councillor,” he said.

“However, it has come to my attention that our provincial information and publicity secretary has accused me of having organised PF youths to beat him up. This allegation is incorrect because I was nowhere near where the incident happened and I have no reason whatsoever to inflict pain on my own brother with whom I enjoy a very good working relationship.”

Lubusha called upon party members to maintain peace at all times.

“We are all Zambians and it is important that we maintain peace and unity irrespective of our tribe, cultural or political affiliation,” he said. “I wish to state that the incident concerning the beating of Mr Phiri was only brought to my attention around 19:00 hours on the fateful day and that the incident happened at a bar and had nothing to do with the party. I therefore, wish to advise my brother to avoid issuing unsubstantiated allegations or issue statements fuelled by emotions.”

Lubusha said contrary to what Phiri claimed that he was beaten for calling on the party to accommodate those that left the PF, his beating incident was completely personal.

He said PF was an open political party that welcomed any person who wanted to rejoin the ruling party.

“I would also like to clear the incorrect message going round that he was beaten at the funeral and in my full view. Councilor William Phiri had a fight at a Bar, at a named lodge and I was not even there,” said Lubusha.

“However, I wish to call upon the police to investigate the matter thoroughly and bring the culprits to book as violence should not be tolerated in our communities. Once again I wish Mr Phiri, quickest recovery.”