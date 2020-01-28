Luapula lagging in football development – Mweemba

[By Bright Tembo]

FAZ vice-president Rix Mweemba has challenged Luapula Province administrators to reflect on why the region has no super league team.

According to a FAZ Facebook post, Mweemba was speaking during the Luapula Province administrators’ workshop at Mansa Lodge.

He said it is disheartening that Luapula only had one division of football.

Mweemba said Luapula has previously produced high calibre national team players that have shone in national colours.

“Our friends in North Western Province have led the way, they have two Super League teams. SuperSport was in Solwezi a few weeks ago where the games were beamed live in the province,” Mweemba said.

“Why can’t we have the same here in Luapula? You used to produce players like the Teddy Mvulas of this world but now you are lagging behind.”

He said Luapula Province has been listed among the four stadia to be supported by FIFA under the infrastructural development goal.

Kaole Stadium in Mansa is among the four stadia due to be rehabilitated under the FIFA infrastructural programme.

Others are in Eastern, North Western and Northern provinces.

The stadia development project will kick-off once the Attorney General has consented to the handover of title of the stadia to FAZ members.