No violence at Nc’wala, Ngonis warn

ZAMBIA’S former high commissioner to Australia George Zulu says those planning to disrupt next month’s Nc’wala traditional ceremony will face the wrath of the Ngoni.

Commenting on the confusion that erupted at last year’s Chakwela Makumbi traditional ceremony in Chongwe district and the recent attack on Eastern Province PF information and publicity secretary William Phiri by party members, Zulu said no one should take violence to the ceremony.

Phiri was assaulted by his PF colleagues soon after the funeral of chief Nyamphande last week.

“Everyone who wants to go to the ceremony must go in peace to enjoy the ceremony. If there are people who are planning to sort out ‘ABCD’ at the ceremony who are invited by the Paramount [chief] they will face the wrath of the Ngonis. We want a peaceful Nc’wala ceremony,” he said.

“We don’t want anyone to take violence to our ceremony. We say no to violence from any quarter. Anybody going to the ceremony has been given an open invitation by the Paramount Chief [Mpezeni].”

Zulu said those intent on violence at the ceremony would regret their actions.

“We don’t want those ugly scenes we saw after the funeral of the chief and what we saw at Chieftainess Nkomeshya’s ceremony. Those were demeaning of our traditions. We don’t want our ceremony to be violent. Let these acts remain somewhere and not at the Nc’wala,” he said. “No one will ever use Nc’wala for sinister motives. The ceremony is to be enjoyed, the paramount chief invites everybody to come and come in peace and enjoy the ceremony. Come and share the first fruits from the field, the fruits of our labour.”

Zulu added that Nc’wala was a serious ceremony and should be respected.

“Nc’wala is a thanksgiving ceremony, Inkosi yamakosi is inviting the Church, politicians and many other people and he doesn’t want this ceremony to end in a violent manner. Paramount chief Mpezeni guarantees peace to all the people that are coming for the ceremony,” said Zulu.