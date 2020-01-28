PF equating government to a chieftancy – Sacika

SKECHLEY Sacika has told former finance minister Alexander Chikwanda to use his influential position as a PF central committee member to push for Zambia’s economic soundness, instead of just “intellectualising” the country’s economic problems.

Meanwhile, Sacika, a former secretary to cabinet, says the governing PF is emulating the MMD’s style of equating the government to a chieftaincy.

Early this month, Chikwanda who served as finance minister from 2011 to 2016 wrote a verbose article titled ‘getting the act together is an inescapable imperative of sustainable upward thrust.”

In the piece, Chikwanda stated that poor Zambians have no purchasing power and remain bystanders as hunger takes a severe toll on them.

He adds that income disparities have become more entrenched in the country as the gap between the haves and have-nots gets increasingly irreversible.

During Chikwanda’s superintendence of the national treasury, Zambia went far and near to contract debt, something that has led the country to almost enter into the bracket of debt distress. Moody’s has in fact rated Zambia, among African countries, with very high credit risk. And Zambia’s Eurobonds have cemented the position as world’s worst sovereign debt.

Sacika explained that Chikwanda’s widely publicised comments on Zambia’s economy would remain of intellectual interest only because “there’s nothing new he said.”

He wondered who “doesn’t know that failure of a government is our biggest problem, not only here in Zambia but also in other African countries.”

“Chikwanda is a member of the central committee of the PF. Instead of intellectualising our country’s problems, he should be using his position to improve the quality of our government and building institutional capacity in our system of government,” Sacika, in an interview, advised.

“This will be more helpful than offering economic solution in newspapers. In other words, he is in a much stronger position to improve our state of affairs.”

He indicated that offering economic solutions in newspapers, like Chikwanda did, was of a little value because Zambia’s system of government was somewhat dysfunctional.

“The problem that I see is that the concept and purpose of the modern government are values that we seem to be failing to internalise. Our political leaders equate government to a chieftancy! That is why ministers kneel before President Lungu and he is happy with that,” he said.

“That’s one of our biggest problems. You will remember when the MMD were outside government, they had talked about creating a democratic society, based on the rule of law – accountability, freedoms and individuals. But when UNIP threatened their hold on power, they resorted to political repression in order to protect their chieftancy. The PF is doing exactly the same – that is why ministers, senior PF officials are so antagonistic towards the UPND because they think they are protecting their chieftancy. They don’t want anybody to interfere!”

Sacika also explained that no modern system of government could function effectively without a professional public service.

He regretted Zambia’s failure to create an exemplary public service.

“Our public service is so highly politicised. But 55 years after independence, there is no reason why we can’t fundamentally change how we govern ourselves. Zambians do not lack ideas!” he noted.

“When I read your newspaper and other newspapers, Zambians are always coming up with very good ideas as to how their country can properly be managed. But they are constrained by the chieftaincy system of government. You may have very good ideas but if you are not a member of the class, your ideas are unacceptable.”

He challenged Chikwanda, who he repeatedly said was his friend of many years, to comment on how Zambia could build capacity in its government, as a catalyst for idea implementation.

“Alexander is somebody I know; he always comes up with very beautiful ideas. Beautiful ideas are like a beautiful woman – if you give a beautiful woman to a man who is impotent, they will not be able to produce anything. So, that’s where the problem is,” said Sacika.

“So, the point I’m making is that ideas, yes, but if you are in a position in which Alexander Chikwanda is, the first thing is to look at where the problem is and use one’s position to solve those problems, instead of intellectualising about the problems. We need practical solutions, and not just talking.”