Seeking peace without justice

Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland says lasting peace cannot be achieved without justice and justice was a key ingredient to democracy.
We agree.
Peace without justice, is no peace at all.
This is the essence of a state of peace that is doctored without one of its core ingredients: justice. Peace without justice is both unsustainable and fragile, and will only culminate in the complete denigration of the fabric of any social set up. Justice offers not only a sense of closure, but also keeps a certain level of significance in place for the Rule of Law, thereby creating a space where peace is automatically fostered into existence.
Peace as an enduring value can be achieved only when it is based on justice. All other options are doomed to fail.
There can be no peace, no order and no security without justice.
An enduring peace will be possible if and only when all political players are accorded their rights, treated equally and fairly. No security consideration or political urgency will change this fact.
The ruling Patriotic Front’s shameless attempts to weaken the opposition by denying them rally permits and the right to mobilise will not bring peace or stability to Zambia. An enduring peace will be possible only when all political parties and leaders are treated fairly and equally.
Justice means putting things in their rightful place. It is to give everything its due. It is to recognise everyone’s right regardless of their status, ethnicity or religion or political affiliation. As a universal principle, it holds a society together. As a sociopolitical principle, it maintains order and stability.
In this broad sense, peace cannot be just absence of war because it is not enough to prevent conflict temporarily to reach peace. It has to have other elements that would make peace an enduring reality.
Positive peace entails ethical and political principles by which peace can be lasting and produce security, stability and prosperity for all.
No one is safe until everyone is safe. A country without justice cannot be a safe place for anyone. It only produces more conflict and suffering. And it makes everyone unsafe and insecure.
Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland says lasting peace cannot be achieved without justice and justice was a key ingredient to democracy.
We agree.
Peace without justice, is no peace at all.
This is the essence of a state of peace that is doctored without one of its core ingredients: justice. Peace without justice is both unsustainable and fragile, and will only culminate in the complete denigration of the fabric of any social set up. Justice offers not only a sense of closure, but also keeps a certain level of significance in place for the Rule of Law, thereby creating a space where peace is automatically fostered into existence.
Peace as an enduring value can be achieved only when it is based on justice. All other options are doomed to fail.
There can be no peace, no order and no security without justice.
An enduring peace will be possible if and only when all political players are accorded their rights, treated equally and fairly. No security consideration or political urgency will change this fact.
The ruling Patriotic Front’s shameless attempts to weaken the opposition by denying them rally permits and the right to mobilise will not bring peace or stability to Zambia. An enduring peace will be possible only when all political parties and leaders are treated fairly and equally.
Justice means putting things in their rightful place. It is to give everything its due. It is to recognise everyone’s right regardless of their status, ethnicity or religion or political affiliation. As a universal principle, it holds a society together. As a sociopolitical principle, it maintains order and stability.
In this broad sense, peace cannot be just absence of war because it is not enough to prevent conflict temporarily to reach peace. It has to have other elements that would make peace an enduring reality.
Positive peace entails ethical and political principles by which peace can be lasting and produce security, stability and prosperity for all.
No one is safe until everyone is safe. A country without justice cannot be a safe place for anyone. It only produces more conflict and suffering. And it makes everyone unsafe and insecure.