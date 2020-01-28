We’re all victims of PF’s bad leadership – Lungu

[By Tobias Phiri]

UPND policy and research bureau deputy director Joseph Lungu says it is only Zambians who can liberate themselves from the PF bad governance.

Lungu in a statement charged that his party stands ready to take up leadership of the country.

“The UPND and its leadership are acutely cognisant of the ever growing chorus of public sentiment, both at home and abroad, that we ought to do more in taking advantage of and exploiting the numerous, multiple and endless failures of the Patriotic Front administration – and therefore, assert ourselves more as the government in waiting,” Lungu said.

“We are humbled for this overwhelming encouragement from the public, and we wish to reiterate our gratitude for this show of confidence in our collective ability to do more for our country and it’s people.”

Lungu said: “The UPND and its leadership wishes to place it on the record that until the people of Zambia give us the mandate and responsibility to govern, our primary responsibility as a political establishment remains that of providing substantive, alternative leadership around the challenges that our people are grappling with like problems around widespread hunger, poverty, income, wealth and gender inequalities, a huge public debt, the growing culture of corruption in government, unemployment among many.”

He urged Zambians to give the UPND and Hakainde Hichilema the mandate to protect and look after their collective national interest and restore their sovereign pride.

“The people of Zambia have a monumental responsibility to defeat the PF at the 2021 general election and deliver the mandate and responsibility for national leadership into the hands and care of the UPND administration led by Mr Hakainde Hichilema,” said Lungu.

He said; “The ability to defeat the PF lies with Zambians themselves. We are all victims of the misrule and bad leadership of the PF and we must stand together and liberate ourselves from the shackles of a failed public leadership under the PF.”