Zambia, Malawi U20 lock horns in friendly

[By Bright Tembo]

ZAMBIA Under-20 women’s national team will today take on Malawi in an international friendly as they prepare for the second leg against South Africa this weekend.

Both teams are preparing for second leg encounters in the 2020 FIFA World Cup preliminary round qualifiers.

Coach Charles Haluboono said the game will help his side work on the mistakes it did against South Africa in the first leg.

Haluboono adds that the technical bench still has faith in the team hence no changes are going to be made to the team that lost 2-nil at home to South Africa.

“We are using it as a preparatory match ahead of the return game against South Africa. The game is important because we had a lot of errors in the first leg. So we have worked on them and we want to see if our players have made amendments to the errors,” he said.

“We still have confidence in the players we have in camp because most of them played the international match for the first time – almost three quarters of the team – so they have gotten the experience and it’s just the matter of grooming them.

“I am expecting the girls to be more offensive looking at the way we played South Africa. We were not pushing hard so I expect the girls to do so during the game.”

Zambia play South Africa on Saturday while Malawi face Zimbabwe.

The junior Copper Queens lost 2-0 in the first leg at home but has been plotting a comeback.

Today’s friendly will be played at Sunset Stadium.