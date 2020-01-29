Kalaba tells ECZ to tone down over ballot printing

HARRY Kalaba has told the Electoral Commission of Zambia to tone down, in its language, over the printing of ballot papers.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has announced that it will not sponsor stakeholders to monitor the printing of ballot papers in Dubai, for next year’s general elections.

On ZNBC TV’s Morning Live programme on Monday, ECZ acting chief executive officer Royd Katongo indicated that stakeholders were free to sue the Commission, if they felt so, because it would not sponsor them to verify ballot papers in Dubai.

DP president Kalaba, on Prime TV’s Oxygen of Democracy programme on Monday night, reminded the ECZ that it had a lot of work to do ahead of the August 2021 general elections.

“It’s not a question of saying ‘take us wherever you want to take us.’ That language…tone down! Don’t be political, you are a neutral body; you are supposed to be harmonising all these views in order to make your work easy,” Kalaba said.

“Some of us are level-headed and we are following you on a level-headed basis. Let’s talk, let’s compare notes because we will not allow to go in a fight where it is predetermined. We’ll allow the Zambians to determine the process.”

He appealed to the ECZ to take time to call political stakeholders, especially on tetchy matters like printing of ballot papers, “and explain why they are making such announcements.”

“You don’t just go to the press and say ‘this time we’ll not allow political players to come because we don’t have money.’ We are in January; the elections are in August next year. [But] how do you know that you won’t have money next year?” he indicated.

“The ECZ has got the capacity to write to cooperating partners, in the interest of unity, and avoiding conflicts, especially as regards the electoral process. If they don’t know how to do it (soliciting for financial help), they should invite us for those meetings. [But] to just stand up and say ‘no, we’ll not have political parties….’”

Kalaba noted that next year’s elections would not be like a mere parliamentary or local government by-election.

“This is not a by-election [but] a general election. In a country where nobody trusts the PF is where you can say you are going to print ballot papers and that political parties should go and fend for themselves! That’s not the way to deal with issues,” Kalaba stressed.

“I was Minister of Foreign Affairs; I received a report from the European Union, COMESA, SADC after the elections [in 2016] were conducted in this country. One of the issues the reports were clearly highlighting, and giving confidence to the electoral process, was that we had allowed political players to be part of the process from day one to the last day. Political players were ferried to go and monitor the printing of ballots in Dubai….”

The opposition leader wondered how the ECZ now wanted: “to adulterate the process by saying we don’t have money?”

“[They are saying] ‘if you want you can take us to court!’ When I heard that I was saying mamamama; umwaice asanga inshimba nailokwa ayeba ati ni pushi (the young man has found a soaked tiger and thinks it’s a cat). Don’t play with things like that!” he noted.

He said that most countries have had numerous problems as a result of electoral conflict.

“We need to handle this issue with a lot of maturity. We should not handle the issue of the electoral process the way you handled the issue of Ambassador [Daniel] Foote. Zambians have been waiting for 2021; they don’t want to have any doubts…” Kalaba said.

Asked by the programme host, Alexander Musokotwane, if it was possible for the government to rig elections, Kalaba explained that such was done by the employment of the public order Act because: “you instill fear in the people.”

“Elections are rigged…. Like the PF now who have lost cadres and now the only people they can rely on are the police. They want to turn the police now into cadres because they know that the police will not talk,” he said.

“They are now using the police to be very hard on the ordinary citizen. Rigging is done in those formats….”

Kalaba, however, pointed out that it would be difficult for any political party to steal DP’s votes.

“It will be difficult to steal from us! That’s why we are on the ground doing our homework because we want to ensure that all these loopholes that might be existing are all sealed,” emphasised Kalaba.

“The PF wants to do everything within their powers to remain in power.”