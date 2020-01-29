Value addition can create employment – Lungu

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says value addition can help stabilise the economy and create employment for the Zambian people.

Speaking during the relaunch and commissioning of the Zamanita plant which was shut down in 2018, President Lungu said his government was aware of the challeneges the investors were facing.

“I am optimistic that through value addition activities and forward and backward linkages, wealth and employment will be created. These will in turn benefit the economy, stabilise the exchange rate and reduce poverty significantly,” he said.

“In that regard, I encourage the group to continue working with our people, especially in rural areas by providing a ready market for farmers’ produce, thus, upholding your group’s principle of ‘enriching and empowering communities’.”

Lungu said: “I am aware of the numerous challenges faced by investors in various sectors. I, therefore, wish to take this opportunity to assure you that government will continue to work with you, the private sector, to create a conducive business environment.”

He predicted that Zambia, with the resumption of operations at the plant would start earning forex from the oils.

“There is no doubt that with the re-launch of the Zamanita plant and continued dialogue between the public and private sectors, Zambia is poised to be a major exporter of edible oils and other products from cotton, soya beans and maize,” said Lungu.

Zambia currently, despite having enough raw materials to manufacture edible oils, imports cooking oils from neighbouring countries like Tanzania and South Africa.