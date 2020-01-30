Getting more women into business, trade is sound economic policy – Hultgard

GETTING more women into business helps economic growth of any country, says Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Anna Hultgard.

And COMESA Secretary General Chileshe Kapwepwe says the organisation has set up institutions that have gone beyond the regional boundaries to become continental players.

Speaking after envoys from Kenya, Japan and herself presented their credentials to COMESA, Ambassador Hultgard said free trade was part of components of economic development.

“Democracy, human rights and free trade are important associated factors behind stable and positive economic development. The opening of markets stimulates efficiency and spurs development, contributing at the same time to social and economic rights,” she said.

“Getting more women into business and trade is sound economic policy. Gender equality contributes to growth in all countries, regardless of the level of development. Sweden has a feminist government, a feminist foreign policy and a feminist trade policy. I am very pleased to note the gender work carried out within COMESA and would be happy to share experiences with COMESA on these issues.”

And Kapwepwe said COMESA was implementing a number of programmes including trade facilitation, small-scale cross border programme and the 50 million African Women Speak Programme which is a digital networking and information platform for women and youths.

“These and other programmes focus on use of technology and innovations to facilitate trade among the COMESA member states, strengthening women and youth participation in regional trade [as well as promoting] climate resilient society and sustainable development,” she said.

Kapwepwe received credentials from Flora Karugu (Kenya’s permanent representative to COMESA), Japanese envoy Ryuta Mizzuchi and Ambassador Hultgard as special representatives to COMESA.