It’s a bad start for ECZ

The Electoral Commission of Zambia should tread carefully.
And theirs is really a bad start. Deciding to print ballot papers in Dubai without the involvement of key stakeholders other than the ruling Patriotic Front is a big mistake.
An election should be the result of a complex process requiring the participation of all key stakeholders and a multitude of players. There are winners and losers in every election.
The stakes in next year’s elections will be very high, and there will be a great temptation by the Patriotic Front to ensure victory through illegal or ethically questionable – improper or even corrupt – means. Election results can be rigged or disrupted to predetermine who will win or lose, casting doubt on the legitimacy of the process.
Electoral integrity cannot be taken for granted. Mechanisms for promoting and maintaining integrity in every aspect of the electoral process must be established within the Electoral Commission of Zambia and other institutions that help to administer or support the administration of elections. These mechanisms must make it possible to monitor actions of the electoral administration; ensure oversight of the electoral process by stakeholders or civil society, and the media; and provide for enforcement of electoral rules and regulations through administrative or legal means.
Consistent, legitimate electoral standards and practices help detect, deter and prevent electoral improprieties and illegalities, and help ensure integrity. Involvement of all key stakeholders generally helps to maintain electoral integrity.
Oversight of the election process by political parties, the media, individual citizens, and national and international observers is another important means of protecting electoral integrity. As with checks-and-balances among administrative bodies, public oversight helps detect and respond to problems. Active oversight and supervision ensures that participants in an election process are held accountable, promotes transparency, establishes the credibility of the electoral process, and helps ensure compliance with the legal framework.
Without effective enforcement, even the best regulations are merely good intentions. Effective enforcement mechanisms ensure that anyone breaching election law and regulations is detected and made subject to sanctions in a timely, appropriate and non-partisan manner.
Effective law enforcement in response to electoral violations or improprieties not only helps to maintain the integrity of the electoral process but also to deter future problems.
The Electoral Commission of Zambia should tread carefully.
And theirs is really a bad start. Deciding to print ballot papers in Dubai without the involvement of key stakeholders other than the ruling Patriotic Front is a big mistake.
An election should be the result of a complex process requiring the participation of all key stakeholders and a multitude of players. There are winners and losers in every election.
The stakes in next year’s elections will be very high, and there will be a great temptation by the Patriotic Front to ensure victory through illegal or ethically questionable – improper or even corrupt – means. Election results can be rigged or disrupted to predetermine who will win or lose, casting doubt on the legitimacy of the process.
Electoral integrity cannot be taken for granted. Mechanisms for promoting and maintaining integrity in every aspect of the electoral process must be established within the Electoral Commission of Zambia and other institutions that help to administer or support the administration of elections. These mechanisms must make it possible to monitor actions of the electoral administration; ensure oversight of the electoral process by stakeholders or civil society, and the media; and provide for enforcement of electoral rules and regulations through administrative or legal means.
Consistent, legitimate electoral standards and practices help detect, deter and prevent electoral improprieties and illegalities, and help ensure integrity. Involvement of all key stakeholders generally helps to maintain electoral integrity.
Oversight of the election process by political parties, the media, individual citizens, and national and international observers is another important means of protecting electoral integrity. As with checks-and-balances among administrative bodies, public oversight helps detect and respond to problems. Active oversight and supervision ensures that participants in an election process are held accountable, promotes transparency, establishes the credibility of the electoral process, and helps ensure compliance with the legal framework.
Without effective enforcement, even the best regulations are merely good intentions. Effective enforcement mechanisms ensure that anyone breaching election law and regulations is detected and made subject to sanctions in a timely, appropriate and non-partisan manner.
Effective law enforcement in response to electoral violations or improprieties not only helps to maintain the integrity of the electoral process but also to deter future problems.