Just Politics; by Aaron Ng’ambi: Bill 10 and Brexit; the Lessons to be Learned

*There is an ancient but simple saying that most people often tend to ignore, and once ignored it can often lead to avoidable problems in the future. It says that, “those who have ears let them hear.” And furthermore, in addition to this phrase, the scriptures tell us that, “it is incumbent upon those who have been warned to warn their neighbours.” As plain and simple as these statement may be, it is shocking that most people do not pay attention to their importance. We should perhaps point out that only those who have seen the writing on the wall and do the right thing are better positioned to warn others or warn their neighbours.

The forum held at the Intercontinental hotel on Friday, January 17th discussing Bill 10 sounded a clear alarm to those with ears, especially those in power who initiated this process. As we are all aware, Bill 10 seeks to make amendments to the constitution of the Republic of Zambia, the very constitution that President Edgar Lungu signed into law not so long ago. First of all, it is only fair that we highlight certain facts with regards to the setup and discussion held by this forum in order to provide a proper context of what happened. It is a well-known fact that the Bill 10 discussion at the Intercontinental hotel was organised by non-partisan organisations or institutions. Also, the moderator of the forum was impartial and very professional. The forum did not have a preconceived agenda to undermine any political viewpoints. Therefore, having stated these facts we should also acknowledge that for those in attendance, the mood at the forum demonstrated that most Zambians do not want this bill to become law. In fact, there were many voices during the debate that issued a call for the immediate withdrawal of the bill from Parliament.

The bill 10 debate reminds me of one specific issue not far distant in history. An issue for which Zambians can learn great lessons from, that is if Zambians have ears to hear. The issue of Brexit in the United Kingdom polarised a country which is one of the oldest democracies, and yet at the end of the day it was the will of the people that prevailed and was respected by their leaders. In discussing Bill 10, I think that we can compare and contrast the situation at hand with the British experience which happened few years ago. The most interesting thing about the Brexit debate in the United Kingdom (UK) is that both the leaders of the two major political parties namely; the Conservatives (Tories) and the Labor Party supported the proposal in the referendum which advocated for the UK to stay in the European Union (EU), while the masses of the people decided otherwise. As a matter of fact, the then prime minister of the UK and leader of the Tories, David Cameron went flat out to campaign in an attempt to convince the people to vote for the country to stay in the EU. However, when the referendum results were out it was clear that the British people had defiled the wishes of their prime minister and voted to leave the EU. The prime minister was left with no choice but to resign from his position because the vote to leave the EU by the people was a vote of no confidence in him.

The first lesson to be drawn by the Patriotic Front government in this example of Brexit is that you cannot force people to accept what they have already rejected. If Zambia was a fully developed democracy with credible institutions of government, then those championing Bill 10 would have had to resign on principle or on moral grounds because they are on the wrong side of this historic event. The atmosphere at Intercontinental Hotel clearly proved to all of us that if it was up to the ordinary Zambians, the fate of Bill 10 was nothing short of an immediate withdraw from Parliament. However, we know that there are those who wish to benefit from Bill 10, and they will do everything to champion its relevance if at all it has any. This is why we have seen the Minister of Justice insisting that he will proceed with presenting the bill before parliament for second reading, despite some Zambians urging government to consider fixing the economy rather than the constitution. My earnest appeal is that Zambians from either side of the political spectrum should be honest enough with themselves as they debate this document. This is because in a democracy like ours, the process of amending the constitution is the duty of every citizen and not only people in appointed positions. In light of this thinking, I would argue that if or when this piece of legislation is defeated on the floor of the house or if it is withdrawn before the debate takes place, then the President of the Republic of Zambia and all those in support of Bill 10 holding public office should resign. This would be the right thing to do because the withdrawal of the Bill 10 from Parliament or its failure to get 2/3 of the votes would not only symbolise the PF defeat, but it would be a vote of no confidence in the President himself and his associates.

Another reason why the President and his colleagues would have to resign is because of the fact that Bill 10 is a product of an illegal National Dialogue Forum (NDF) which wasted taxpayers’ money. Therefore, the government and the President in particular should account for all the monies spent on the NDF and give that money back to the Zambian people. It is my hope that the PF government will learn from what happened in the UK and listen to the Zambian people, especially when the voices of the Zambian people contradicts their wishes and desires. We need to withdraw this Bill 10 and withdraw it now!

