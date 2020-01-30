NSCZ to study ‘petition’

THE National Sports Council of Zambia says it does not find pleasure in dealing with wrangles that have engulfed the Football Association of Zambia.

NSCZ acting general secretary Raphael Mulenga said the council is studying the letters delivered by suspended FAZ executive committee member Elijah Chileshe.

Chileshe on Tuesday delivered two letters to the NSCZ asking it to stop this weekend’s FAZ emergency general meeting. In another letter, Chileshe asked the council to lift the suspension he was handed by FAZ president Andrew Kamanga.

Mulenga said the council was working to see that sport is not derailed from developing.

“We received the petitions and we are looking at them. We will try to expedite the process. It’s an issue of once we get the write-up we call the author to clarify one or two points and also try to get information from the other end [FAZ] before a decision is made. So it’s a process, but we will try to do our best,” said Chileshe, who is known as Shenko.

“At the end of the day we want to see peace in sports development. Going forward, we don’t find pleasure in dealing with issues of this kind because it’s detrimental to sports development.”