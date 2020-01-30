Sinkala joins Stellenbosch

[By Bright Tembo]



INTERNATIONAL midfielder Nathan Sinkala has joined South African Premier Soccer League side Stellenbosch FC.

Sinkala joined Stellenbosch two days after his contract at TP Mazembe ended.

The 30-year-old will be playing in the South African league for the first time and joins a side which is currently 8th on the table.

With a lot of offers coming his way from several South African teams, the 2012 AfCON winning midfielder opted for Stellenbosch who are playing their first season in the PSL.

The club is owned by Johann Rupert, South Africa’s wealthiest man.

The deal was facilitated by Isreali agent, Nir Karin and his Zambian counterpart Andrew Chikoye.



Sinkala joined TP Mazembe from the Zambia Army sponsored side Green Buffalos at the beginning of 2012.

This was barely days before he made his debut at the 2012 AFCON where he gave a great performance to help Zambia win the competition for the first time in history.

Sinkala won a number of trophies with TP Mazembe, including the CAF Champions League in 2015 as well as two CAF Confederations Cup titles and four Congolese League championships.