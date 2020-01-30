We can do better as a country – VJ

VETERAN politician Vernon Mwaanga says 21 century diplomacy is too complex to be handled by party cadres who undergo a mere six-week course.

In a piece entitled, ‘Is our civil service professional and responsive to the needs of the citizens?’, Mwaanga recalled that there was a time when civil servants sat for exams in general orders, financial regulations among other areas, before they could be considered for promotion.

“Zambian diplomats who were considered for appointments into the diplomatic service were thoroughly trained for long periods of time,” he said. “The foreign service is now full of party cadres, who are appointed as a reward for party loyalty and who will never understand the complexity of international relations in the 21st century, after spending four to six weeks at our Diplomatic Institute on Burma road.”

The veteran diplomat was referring to the Zambia Institute of Diplomacy and International Studies (ZIDIS) in Lusaka which offers a six-week part-time course in diplomatic practice, protocol and public relations.

Mwaanga said the world had become a very complex place and new subjects had now emerged such as, international trade, globalisation, climate change, the environment, conflict management and resolution among others, which required a much higher level of understanding.

“Come on! We can do better as a country, if only we get back to the basics which served us well in the past,” he urged.

Mwaanga also said civil servants played a critically important role during national and other elections, where their professionalism, independence and non-partisanship is desperately required, by ensuring that elections are free, fair and credible and that they meet international standards prescribed by various bodies such as the United Nations, the African Union, the Commonwealth and SADC.

“They [civil servants] are supposed to preserve the integrity of the entire electoral process and that those who feel aggrieved by the outcome are given a full and fair hearing by relevant courts of law, until they have exhausted all their legal options,” he said.

“The Secretary to the Cabinet [Dr Simon Miti], as head of the civil service, must ensure that he rebuilds the civil service and make it professional as it used to be in the past.”

Mwaanga recalled that there was a time when Zambia’s civil service was very highly regarded, not only in Africa, but the world at large.