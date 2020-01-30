Zambia has not recorded any case of Coronavirus, says Chilufya

DEPSITE the quick spread of the 2019 novel Coronavirus, Zambia has not recorded any case, health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has confirmed.

Dr Chilufya said government has heightened surveillance at points of entry and would continue to monitor the situation as it progresses in affected countries.

He said his ministry was working with its partners to enhance the country’s preparedness to handle any coronavirus case should it arise.

“Contrary to reports circulating on some media platforms, quoting South Africa’s Health Minister, Zambia has not recorded any case of the 2019 novel Coronavirus. Through the disease intelligence wing, the Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI), government has heightened surveillance, including at points of entry, and continue to monitor the situation as it evolves in affected countries,” said Dr Chilufya.

The coronavirus outbreak in China is so far feared to have already spread to all continents on the planet.

The South African media on Wednesday reported that Zambia had sent samples of suspected Coronavirus to South Africa for tests.

According to BBC news, Africa is the last continent to have received alerts on suspected cases on the deadly disease which has so far claimed 170 lives and infected 7,711 people as confirmed by Chinese health authorities on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 count.

It is further reported that alert screeners at airports in Ethiopia, Kenya and Ivory Coast have already reported suspected cases and the patients who were travelling from China have been quarantined and put under observation.

And according to the US government’s Center for Disease Control (CDC), the problem with the Coronavirus is the long incubation period.

Coronavirus symptoms could appear anywhere between two to 14 days after exposure.

African records a total of eight flights landing from China everyday which poses a threat of spread of the virus.

The fight against this global threat whose antidote is yet to be found calls for concerted efforts, especially in African regions where borders are porous and people easily move between borders for business and travel.

Mozambican government has since suspended issuing of visas upon arrival to travellers from China in order to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Zambia is no exception as locals travel near and far in search of livelihoods and China has been one of their destinations. Also a good number of Chinese frequent Zambia in search of business opportunities.

ZNPHI public health specialist Dr Fred Kapaya said so far there were no reported case of Coronavirus in Zambia.

He said a team of experts has been put on alert at all points of entry.

Dr Kapaya said everyone was at risk of getting infected with the Coronavirus, as it was getting transmitted from human to human.

“All of us are actually at risk of this virus. As I am talking to you, there are a lot of efforts that are being made…it is in the family of the Coronavirus that have never been seen. It is coming now, as an emergency kind of an outbreak,” he said.

Dr Kapaya said staffs at the point of entry were being oriented on how to detect and handle the Coronavirus based on the information given so far.

He said treatment has not yet been found but warned that people must observe hand hygiene

“What is coming is that this is a kind of respiratory disease. And because of the way it is transmitted, through droplets, so, we have enhanced severance at points of entry and screening,” he said.

Dr Kapaya said all people coming from the affected countries were being screened with a thermal scanner, which was used in detecting the Ebola virus because even in Coronavirus there is fever.

He explained that a person coming from the affected countries presenting high fever is isolated.

“If the high fever is persistent, then they look for other signs including cough and difficulties in breathing,” Dr Kapaya explained.

When asked why Zambia was not suspending flights to and from affected countries, Dr Kapaya said the World Health Organisation had advised countries not to restrictions movement but put instead put in place measures to protect people.

He said no movement restrictions have been made but cautioned Zambians to avoid traveling to the affected countries.