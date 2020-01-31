Armed PF in Chilubi are colluding with police, ECZ – UPND

UPND national chairman Mutale Nalumango has charged that the ruling PF is “armed to teeth” in Chilubi, yet none of its members has been arrested, thanks to “collusion” with the police and the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

On Wednesday, UPND officials drove between the ECZ offices and Zambia Police headquarters in Lusaka, hoping to find solace and lodge a complaint against the PF’s alleged electoral misconduct in the ongoing Chilubi parliamentary by-elections campaigns.

They were not attended to by anyone relevant.

“No policeman can see us! ECZ can’t see us; they are in meetings, as far as they are concerned. We are from the ECZ [but] they refused to see us, saying ‘we are in meetings,’” Nalumango told The Mast, outside the police headquarters.

“Nobody wants to see us! Nobody is willing to talk to us because they have no answers. They are colluding!”

Nalumango was accompanied by UPND elections committee chairman and Mazabuka Central member of parliament Gary Nkombo, party women’s affairs national chairperson Namakau Kabwiku and national trustee Collins Maoma.

Nalumango outlined a number of ‘outrageous’ things which the PF campaign team is purportedly propagating in Chilubi.

“We came here over the happenings in Chilubi. What is happening there is sad. I’m sure media institutions, including yours, have taken note of the behaviour of the Patriotic Front, in terms of the use of public infrastructure,” Nalumango explained.

“Right now, we cannot use a public barge from the mainland to the island. For the PF, they can transport their vehicles. Up to this moment, we don’t have a single vehicle that can go to the island. So we are using bicycles.”

She, however, lamented that some bicycles which her party members were using for campaigns had been confiscated by the PF, “in conjunction with the police.”

“We have nine bicycles confiscated; that’s our means of transport. While they have cars, we are using bicycles. We don’t know over what offence but those nine bicycles have been taken,” Nalumango said, adding that the police in Chilubi are siding with the PF.

“They are arresting our people! One boy, after being beaten badly by PF, is on his way being evacuated by ourselves to the hospital out of Chilubi island. In Chilubi island again, we have one boy who was tasered with a taser gun and then beaten very badly. Can you imagine a person who is beaten very badly and then handcuffed by civilians? We don’t know where they get handcuffs.”

By press time, according to Nalumango, three UPND campaign team officials were in police custody in Luwingu.

“As we are talking, our campaign managers are locked up. We have Mr [Giles] Yambayamba (Senga Hill UPND aspiring member of parliament), Mumbi and a third person in police custody. They were taken from Chilubi through Lupososhi to Luwingu,” she complained.

“They are in Luwingu police custody but without a charge from yesterday (Tuesday). The PF are armed to the teeth; they have pangas, taser guns and I believe they have live guns. The police officers are there in numbers, including their [Northern Province] commissioner of police (Richard Mweene). They are doing nothing about it! That is the environment we are faced with.”

She wondered how the PF could be abusing State apparatus like the police to inconvenience an opposition political party.

“This is our nation [but] the police are being abused! They are too scared for their jobs and they cannot do anything,” Nalumango noted.

“We feel sorry for them. My word to them is that ‘Hope and Help’ are on the way! Very soon they will be rescued from this evil Patriotic Front government that has failed to rule.”

She underscored that the ruling party in Chilubi had continued to patently disregard provisions of the Electoral Code of Conduct.

“They are distributing food from their stolen resources…They went to search our premises in Chilubi mainland. For what? Zambians, wake up. PF has failed!” asserted Nalumango.

“Chilubi people have rejected the PF but all they are doing is to intimidate them, to instill fear in them. The PF are using firearms but Zambians must use votes to remove them from power.”