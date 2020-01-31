ConCourt dismisses HH’s petition against Speaker

THE Constitutional Court has struck out the matter in which UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and his then vice Geoffrey Mwamba were challenging President Edgar Lungu’s refusal to hand over power to the Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini during the hearing of the Presidential election petition in 2016.

Constitutional Court judge professor Margaret Munalula on behalf of justice Anne Sitali, Mungeni Mulenga, Palan Mulonda and Martin Musaluke found that there was no provision for the Speaker to perform the functions of the President after the initial ballot in the event that there was a Presidential election petition under Article 101(4) of the constitution.

“The provisions of Article 104(3) did not arise and both President Lungu and the Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Matibini could not be held to have been in contravention of any constitutional provision when President Lungu continued to perform the executive functions of the office of Republican President during the impugned period. The petition stands dismissed,” said justice Munalula.

“Both parties sought an order for costs, we have considered the issue. Although costs generally follow the events, there is no award to the respondent (state) in this case because of the importance of the constitutional question raised. Each party shall bear their own costs.”

President Lungu was on August 15 declared President-elect on August 15, 2016 following the General Election of August 11, 2016.

Hichilema and Mwamba, who was his running mate, petitioned the Constitutional Court on August 19, 2016 challenging the declaration of Lungu as winner.

The two claimed that the incumbent was not validly elected as certain provisions of the Constitution and other laws were not complied with.

Hichilema and Mwamba sought a relief that the court orders President Lungu to hand over power to the Speaker of the National Assembly pending determination of their petition.

Hichilema and Mwamba said that the continued stay in office by President Lungu while his election was petitioned was contrary to the provisions of the Constitution.

However, Attorney General Likando Kalaluka asked the court to dismiss the petition as Hichilema and Mwamba were not entitled to the reliefs sought.

The election petition was thrown out on September 5, 2016 on a technicality that the stipulated 14 days in which to have the matter determined, had elapsed.

The court ruled that the petitioners’ advocates focused on raising preliminary issues unlike the crux of the matter.

President Lungu was sworn into office on September 13, 2016.

Hichilema and Mwamba amended their petition and accused Dr Matibini of breaching article 104 of the constitution when he failed to perform the executive functions of President when they petitioned the Head of State’s victory.

But justice Professor Munalula said the court entirely agreed with the position of the Attorney General and saw no provision in the Constitution for the Speaker to assume Office of the President under the circumstances of the 2016 Presidential elections (that Articles 101 (4) and 103 (1) cannot be interchangeably).