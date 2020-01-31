If culture of violence is left unchecked in E/province, it will consume PF, warns SACCORD

THE Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes has appealed to the Eastern Province leadership to seriously reflect on the need to embrace non-violent and peaceful means of addressing individuals with divergent views.

SACCORD executive director Boniface Cheembe has condemned the reported political violence involving the PF’s Eastern Province information and publicity secretary and other members of the party in Petauke district.

The PF official, William Phiri, was brutally attacked by dozens of fellow party members last week and had to be hospitalised.

Cheembe stated that the PF in Eastern Province had been confronted with several challenges of political violence which had involved both physical violence and violent communication for some time.

“If this culture is left unchecked in the province, it will consume the ruling party as it will likely lead to polarisation of the party without any unity and stability. This would be the case with any other political party in the country if acts of political violence can be the order of the day without any restraint. The ruling party, especially at national level, has shown that they have the pedigree to utilise laid down procedure for addressing grievances of party members peacefully without having to resort to political violence,” he stated.

“The political violence that appears to confront the provincial leadership in Eastern Province needs to be addressed as there is need to ensure that there is respect for tolerance to divergent views within the party. We take note and welcome the position by the provincial party chairperson that he does not condone violence, and this is how it should be. We appeal to the Eastern Province provincial leadership to seriously reflect on the need to embrace non-violent and peaceful means of addressing individuals with divergent views and thereby guarantee that tolerance prevails.”

Cheembe stated that the approach of beating individuals wherever disagreements emerge would only lead to the party breeding disunity in the province and thereby undermining the importance of democratic governance that requires tolerance to divergent views as a prerequisite for peace.

“We further appeal to the ruling PF national leadership through the Office of the secretary general and the President to build the capacity of the Eastern Province leadership on using peaceful party laid down procedure to resolve any differences that may emerge in the province,” stated Cheembe.

“Violence only breeds violence and if this is allowed as the method to resolve differences, the political violence will only erode the confidence of stakeholders and the citizens in the province.”