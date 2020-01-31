Kick-off: Ministry of FAZ? OF FAZ ?

THE events of the last few days leading to the appointment of Micho, the new Chipolopolo coach, have been very embarrassing to say the least.

I say embarrassing in the sense that at the centre of all the ugly comedy was the Ministry of Sports headed by Emmanuel Mulenga.

The government’s long hand or rather interference in the operations of FAZ was so much exposed last week in activities leading up to the appointment of Micho. This was widely spread across the footballing world such that two of my colleagues from Ghana and Sudan asked me a somewhat hilarious but embarrassing question “has your minister finally appointed the coach?” following the arrival of Micho on Tuesday.

I fired back “does government appoint a national team coach in your country?” I realised my push back didn’t make any impact when my Ghanaian friend retorted “chale (friend) the world is a global village now, we have been following all the craziness going on in your country between your government and your FA now.”

Anyway, the discussion ended there because I didn’t want to continue discussing such an embarrassing topic about my country with a foreigner.

Clearly, here, the actions of the ministry against FAZ in the past few months has opened government up to avoidable ridicule such that even ‘under-fives’ flooded their social media pages with anti-minister rhetoric, mostly stating, ‘clear meddling.’

All this could have been avoided but no, why? Because the ministry now operates like the ministry of FAZ, it’s like FAZ is the only sports federation in this country.

One would ask, is there a Zambia athletics body led by Elias Mpondela anymore? Is there ZASU, ZBF, Table Tennis, Netball, Hockey, Volley ball, Basketball, Javelin etc or simply put, why don’t we see the ministry’s active involvement in these other equally important federations like it is the case with FAZ?

Yes, football is the bigger ‘boss’ but all other disciplines deserve the attention that FAZ is getting though unfair because if they did, they could produce those results just like football.

Look at South African rugby, cricket, netball, athletics name them…

Surely, does it have to take FIFA to warn us of an international ban for us as elders to realise we are doing a wrong thing?

Please, allow FAZ to operate within the established statutes and if they stray out of those statutes, there are laid down procedures to challenge such abuses and not for any government official to direct matters as he or she pleases. That’s what constitutes interference and that’s why FIFA punishes governments that are found wanting.

Truth is that FAZ has not been treated fairly by this ministry in many respects such that we can’t afford the space to itemise case by case.

We all know that football councillors go for elections next month and it would be important to allow councillors battle each other out on the strengths and weaknesses of either camp within the law though.

The ministry is supposed to be a referee and not a referee who takes a side, no! That will breed chaos and it’s football that is going to suffer when rightful jurisdictions come calling.

The danger with setting bad precedents is that they usually come back to haunt those that set them.

Governments change or rather ministers change and another set of ministry officials may come and behave the same against those of you who feel favoured by the current behaviour of this ministry.

Fairness is important in life but hey! Who am I? I am just a simple kalemba surviving on my small vegetable garden in the backyard and not the MOC.

By the way, where is the patron of FAZ so that I can send him a love letter? Ndeipushafye… yours truly, Dario.