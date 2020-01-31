Magistrate Kaoma bars Mweemba from representing Kambwili before him

NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili complained on Wednesday that it was unfair for the court to insist on him attending trial even when he is unwell.

This is in a matter where Kambwili has been taken to court by PF surrogate Peter Chanda for alleged defamation of the President.

Meanwhile, Lusaka magistrate Felix Kaoma has asked Kambwili to find another lawyer to represent him specifically in the defamation case.

This was after Kambwili’s lawyer Keith Mweemba excused himself and walked out of the courtroom to adjourn a matter in another court before he could be permitted by magistrate Kaoma.

In the defamation of the President case, Chanda, who is New Congress Party leader, filed a complaint against Kambwili for defamation of the President when the latter questioned President Edgar Lungu’s association with Lusaka businessman Valden Findlay whom he also accused of being a drug lord.

When the matter came up for Chanda’s cross-examination, Kambwili applied for an adjournment as he was unwell and needed medical attention.

But Jonas Zimba, who is privately prosecuting Kambwili, objected to the application, saying there was no evidence to show that Kambwili was unwell.

Ruling on the matter, magistrate Kaoma said he would adjourn the case but the court had to conclude Chanda’s cross-examination, as January 29 was preserved specifically for the matter.

The court’s ruling did not sit well with Kambwili who complained that it was unjust to be denied an application for an adjournment to seek medical attention as he dragged himself to court to avoid disregarding the institution.

“Your honour, I was aware of the case. I wanted to go to the hospital but I came here to seek an adjournment. I am unwell, it will be unfair if you don’t grant me an adjournment,” Kambwili told the court.

Whilst Mweemba and Zimba were arguing about the application for an adjournment, magistrate Kaoma said that the law had a provision which granted an accused to be absent during cross-examination if they were represented.

Magistrate Kaoma said Mweemba was aware of the provision but he decided not to make an application.

At this point, Mweemba made an application to address the court in chambers whilst insisting that the matter be adjourned.

But due to Zimba’s insistence, Mweemba made an application that he be excused from the proceedings as he had to adjourn the matter involving officers of the judiciary accused of drug trafficking, among others, before magistrate Victoria Chitulangoma.

Mweemba walked out of the courtroom before he was authorised, as he assumed he had been granted permission.

Upon noticing that Mweemba had walked out of court before being granted permission, magistrate Kaoma barred him from representing Kambwili in his court and ordered the National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader to find another lawyer.

“Accused, you must find another lawyer; Mr Mweemba must not come to this court again. The conduct of counsel walking out of the court before permission is granted is a misconduct that amounts to contempt of court. I direct that counsel’s misconduct should be brought to the attention of LAZ (Law Association of Zambia) so that this conduct is not condoned in this noble profession,” said magistrate Kaoma.

“Such behaviour in law is not allowed at all; not even for a lawyer who has been called to the bar today (graduate) can do such.”

Magistrate Kaoma adjourned the matter to February 5, this year to enable Kambwili seek legal representation.

After the court session, Kambwili sulked and showed no interest of addressing the media as per tradition.