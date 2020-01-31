Ministers’ failure to declare assets is a deterrent to fight against corruption – ActionAid

ACTIONAID Zambia says the failure to declare assets and liabilities by most cabinet ministers before the Chief Justice is not only an assault to the laws of Zambia but also a hindrance to the fight against public corruption.

Country director Nalucha Nganga Ziba stated that this makes sad reading.

“This is not only an assault to the laws of Zambia but also a deterrent to fight against public corruption which has been on the rise in the recent years. Parliamentary and Ministerial Code of Conduct Act no. 35 of 1994 section ten (10) provides for Annual declaration of assets, liabilities and income by parliamentarians and cabinet ministers. It states; ‘(1) This section applies to a Ministerial office or the office of Speaker or Deputy Speaker, and in this section a person holding such an office is called ‘an Officer’. (2) An Officer shall – (a) within thirty days after his appointment; and (b) within thirty days after each anniversary of his appointment to the office concerned; submit to the Chief Justice an annual declaration of assets, liabilities and income in accordance with this section’,” she stated.

Ziba stated that this violation of the law with impunity by the people mandated not only to make the laws but also with the responsibility to manage public resources was unacceptable.

She stated that assets and liabilities declaration enhances transparency and accountability which was key in the fight against corruption.

“Along with the prevention of conflicts of interest, detecting inexplicable wealth and illicit enrichment, more general concerns for transparency, public accountability, trust and integrity constitute the most commonly stated purposes of the declaration of assets and liabilities by public officials like ministers,” stated Ziba.

“ActionAid Zambia, therefore, calls for an immediate change in the status quo going forward starting this year and/or otherwise prosecution of the debauchers of the above aforementioned law. There is need for the Head of State to hold his ministers to account, and further ensure they excise high levels of integrity as they fulfill their responsibilities as emphasized by the head of state during the national address.”