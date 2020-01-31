PF grabs UPND bicycles in Chilubi

The UPND campaigns in the Chilubi parliamentary by-election have been dealt a blow after Patriotic Front youths grabbed their campaign bicycles, the only means of transportation for the opposition party.

However, UPND campaign manager Bernard Mpundu has remained optimistic that the opposition party will carry the day as locals are fatigued with PF’s unfulfilled promises for over 10 years.

According to a statement, Mpundu stated that the PF youths grabbed the bicycles from villagers that had gone to collect food supplies that had just arrived from Samfya on Tuesday.

He said the PF cadres took the bicycles to Chilubi Police station where they are detained.

He also said the police were dillydallying to release the bicyles on the pretext that they were waiting for the people to took them to the police station.

The UPND has largely depended on bicycles to reach far-flung areas of the Island after PF booked the Zampost ferry and could not ferry vehicles for the opposition from Samfya to Chilubi Island.

The opposition party says police told them the bicycles were confiscated because they were being used to distribute mealie-meal, which was considered a malpractice.

“Whatever the PF does will not work, they have been rejected by the local people. We are simply encouraging the locals that better days are coming but this starts with voting for Stanislaus Chele,” Mpundu said.

“Despite having no motorised transport, the UPND has won the hearts of the local communities and its campaigners have been able to visit almost all villages using bicycles that have been grabbed.

“The UPND campaign message seem to be resonating well with the local people who have complained of unfulfilled promises from the PF. The Islanders have further complained of the high cost of mealie-meal which is going at K200 a bag, what they have termed exorbitant levies by the local authority for charging them between K1,000 and K1,500 for one to use their curved canoes on lake Bangweulu.”

Mpundu also complained that PF cadres from Kasama, who are brandishing pistols, teasers and pepper spray had gone on rampage attacking people and opposition supporters while the police have given their activities a blind eye.

According to UPND, Joe Kunda was hacked with a machete on Monday when he tried to reason with the PF cadres who were roughing up Mpundu.

“The PF cadres insulted Mr Mpundu, roughing him up and in the process tore his t-shirt. Another UPND youth, Eddie, was beaten and handcuffed by the PF youths who dragged him to the police claiming they found him with a panga. Kunda sustained a deep cut on the back of his head, a dislocated shoulder and was bleeding from the nose, mouth and ears.”

According to the UPND, Kunda was stabbed with a screwdriver in his ear and was picked by locals who took him in their house to hide him from the PF thugs who had returned back for him.

He was taken to Chilubi health centre where he was referred to recently opened Chilubi hospital where he was also referred to Santa Maria Hospital.

And the UPND said on the mainland, about 50 police officers yesterday morning went and searched the house it rents without a warrant.

“They later claimed that they found a panga and catapults in the house, items they called offensive weapons. Occupants of the house were released after the owner of the house claimed ownership of the panga but police later in the evening followed Mr Yambayamba, Mr Mumbi and and Mr Kaluba and recorded warn and caution statement from the three UPND members,” reads a statement.

“On the Chilubi Island, police also attempted to search the Catholic parish house being rented by the UPND campaign team but were turned back when members demanded for a search warrant.”

The UPND also accused PF campaign manager Chitalu Chilufya of transporting violent cadres from Lusaka’s Intercity Bus Station and Kanyama, with more arriving from Copperbelt, Kasama and Muchinga.