Stop academic cheating in higher learning institutions

[By Tuesday Bwalya]

Academic dishonesty or academic cheating is not new to academics.

History shows that even in the days of Chinese civil service examinations thousands of years ago, cheating was rampant. However, it carried a heavy penalty; death for both examinee and examiner who were involved in the cheating. In today’s world, academic dishonesty has been increasing.

When I was studying in China, there were groups of people and companies that were set up to help Chinese nationals who were studying in Western countries to write assignments at a fee. Some of our colleagues (foreign nationals) hired themselves out to those companies and groups joined in the madness of academic cheating because of a few Renminbi (RMB), the Chinese currency.

I thought academic dishonesty was not obtaining in our universities and other higher learning institutions in Zambia. Alas, when I returned from China, I found that academic cheating was prevalent in Zambia and the scourge has continued denting the image of our education system. It is in fact tearing down the pillars of our educational system.

Academic dishonesty is any type of cheating that occurs in relation to a formal academic exercise. Academic cheating manifests itself in many forms, which include plagiarism (adoption or reproduction of ideas or words or statements of another person without due acknowledgment), fabrication (falsification of data, information, or citations in any formal academic exercise), impersonation (form of cheating whereby a different person than the student assigned an assignment or exam completes it; the academic work is totally ‘outsourced’ to another person or organization, usually for a fee); and contract cheating where a student hires a third party to complete work on their behalf.

The academic dishonesty I want to discuss today which is affecting our higher learning institutions in Zambian is the one categorised in the last two. These are impersonation and contract cheating called essay mill or paper mill. In Zambia, these two academic dishonesties are alarming and are threatening our education system. Some students pursuing studies on full-time and distance modes are involved in these two types of academic fraud.

These practices are however more pronounced in the distance mode of learning. Many students hire companies or people to do assignments for them. In many academic programmes assignments contribute more percentages towards the final grade a student obtains. In many cases, take home assessments that are given are due in months, weeks or days.

These assignments once given to the students are transferred to the essay mills or persons for writing. The role of a student in this case is to pay the person or companies writing the assignments. The problem is so bad that some students outsource even their research project; they pay someone to write a research proposal and thesis for them.

Academic dishonesty has become a public trade which is openly advertised in our public and private universities. Posters of people advertising for assignments, research proposals and report writing are all over places. The people who are advertising this trade are too confident that they even put their numbers on these shameful adverts.

I have called some numbers on the adverts before and pretend to be a student at the University of Zambia who needs help with assignment. And I have discovered that the people who are involved in this scam are our graduates and they claim to be doing so because of lack of jobs. This, to me, is not a correct reason to engage in academic cheating.

It seems legal for our people to write assignments for a fee because there is no law to bar them from doing that. Further, others are taking assignment writing as a business and are cashing in big, especially from our distance students who seem not to have time for their studies but have time to receive an academic paper.

I cannot understand why a normal person can refuse to learn but just want to get a degree. The purpose of giving students assignments is for them to research, read so that they acquire more knowledge in their subject areas. This purpose of assignments is however being sacrificed at the altar of laziness and crookedness by some of our students. The failure by some of our students in higher learning institutions to do assignments on their own results in them performing badly in industry and society after graduation.

When we were in the University, it was not common to hear friends paying others to write assignments for them. By then, we never even had access to internet. I fail to understand why some of our students who are called digital natives are cheating so badly when they have access to an array of information through the Internet and World Wide Web.

This menace is making universities and colleges graduate people who are not well trained. This practice is eroding the credibility and quality of education offered by our higher learning institutions. What fruits would society expect from a student who was not doing his/her assignments? We expect bad fruits.

Some of the bad fruits we see or hear from people in government offices could be attributable to academic dishonesty. This partly also explains why organisations and companies keep on complaining about the quality of our graduates. We have graduates who are holding qualifications much bigger than what they know; they fail to perform because they are empty tins.

This madness should be stopped. We need to change our assessment systems and probably emphasise more on final examinations. There is need also to pass a law to incriminate any person or company helping students to cheat in their studies.

Lastly, I would like also to call upon individual universities and colleges to see how they could strengthen the internal rules regarding academic dishonesty; probably coming up with policies that ensure that students caught writing assignments for others are expelled from the university or college. This academic fraud has to be curtailed, or else universities and colleges will continue to graduate people who cannot even write a report.

The author is a lecturer at the University of Zambia, department of Library and Information Science.