Beyond the Obvious: The Fallacy of Peace and Development

ANYONE who has been to school for a sufficient length of time must have been told at some point that peace was a prerequisite for development. And rightly so, because these two indispensable human aspirations have been sought by every peoples in all generations. And politicians have even touted the phrase ‘peace and development’ as if the two were fraternal twins. It has also probably been observed that the two imperatives are so intertwined that no country can do without them, nor can any society sacrifice one for the other. The United Nations, civil society and other interest groups spend millions of dollars every year in pursuit of peace so that countries and communities can attain sustainable development and social stability. But does peace really bring about development? Today, let me poke Madam Godfridah Sumaili as I play the devil’s advocate and dispute the notion that peace brings development. And this is beyond the obvious, of course, because the history of the world is full of successful countries that were wrought by war and live by war. Israel, for example, is one country which was birthed from war and has fought wars to survive. For thousands of years the Jewish nation has battled war after war, but can still boast of being a leader in technological innovations and also an economic powerhouse in the Middle East. Its daily reality of living among foes makes it ready at all times to defend itself with everything it has. Using the same argument, historians will tell you that much of Europe was very poor prior to the First and Second World Wars. But the need to fight and come out victorious in battles made these warring countries to think hard and deep to find ways of conquering their enemies. When countries are at war, they stand united against their common enemy and do everything they can to succeed.

There were some African countries that were fighting liberation struggles for many years. After independence they came out stronger and more prosperous than those ‘Frontline States’ that were rendering them abode and logistical support. Well, don’t take me to be a hardcore sadist who wants to see people running about from wars, I’m not. I’m that voice asking on behalf of others. Asking questions like, ‘Why is the arms industry a multi-billion dollar business?’ And again, ‘Why was Muammar Gaddafi killed?’ Was it to bring peace and development to Libya?

And here is the irony of what we are talking about; we have a country like Malawi, which is relatively at peace and has never seen war for many years, but the majority of her people live on less than one dollar a day. Here is my other argument; we all know that America is a warring nation, no doubt about that. But is America poor and under-developed? By no means! Show me one American president who has never gone to war; or never threatened to go to war with another country and I’ll show you the damnest person to have ever occupied the White House!

George Bush and Tony Blair lied that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction just to have an excuse to go to war and kill the Iraqi leader. Has there been peace in Iraq? Barrack Obama killed Osama Bin Laden to etch himself a name and support what I’m saying – that you can’t be in the White House and come out with clean hands. Today Donald Trump is threatening to go war with Iran for much the same reasons. Do you think Iran will just sit by? The 1994 genocide in Rwanda left 800,000 people dead. Today Rwanda is touted as an example of what it means to be an emerging economy. Here is another case: today Rwandese are all over Zambia taking over our businesses while we remain praying and ‘eating peace.’

Someone tell me, why is that countries like Nigeria, Egypt and Kenya, which are prone to terrorist attacks, have strong militaries as well as high GDPs? Fallacious. A lot of things you were told to be true may be fallacies. You have been told that for your country to develop, you need investors from Europe or America. Or that to sell your copper abroad, London Metal Exchange should weigh it on their scales and tell you the price. Or even that you need to keep you population low so as to feed them properly.

Perhaps we don’t know a lot of things and we don’t understand how powerful people at the UN and World Bank play with us like pawns on the chess board. Someone tell Madam Sumaili to bear with me for nudging her. I’m just being naughty this weekend.

