Let’s talk about energy nexus

[By Eng. Chisakula Kaputu]

WE ARE now going to create some correlations and connections that energy has through what we shall call energy nexus. These shall include: climate change – energy correlation; water – energy – environment nexus; water-energy-food-waste nexus. And energy is placed at the centre of this nexus to emphasise its importance.

Let’s talk about climate change-energy correlation

So how is climate change related to energy? In the previous articles we have endeavoured to define and describe in some level of detail what climate change is and what energy is. 25 per cent of the Greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) are attributed to power generation/electricity. This is quite a significant portion that essentially indicates that a quarter of the climate change effect is from electricity generation and consumption.

To start with, when putting up a power plant of whatever primary energy source utilisation, land is cleared, dams are erected and nature/natural ecosystem disturbed in one way or another. We now know that change of land usage can result in GHGs being emitted into the atmosphere such as when putting up a power plant. There is what is commonly referred to as embedded energy in, say, the manufacture of energy conversion technologies such as turbines, generators, solar PV panels, etc. This means that energy has already been consumed at manufacturing stage with a corresponding carbon-emission (relative to its emission factor).

The grid emission factor refers to the carbon dioxide – equivalent (CO2-equiv) emission factor associated with 1 unit or 1kWh of electricity generated and in the case of say a coal-fired plant, this is estimated to be approximately 1kgCO2-e per 1kWh); meaning that every time 1kWh of electricity is generated, 1kg of CO2-equiv. is emitted from the generation process.

The Power Plant once set up will use a form of primary energy source such as petroleum, natural gas, biomass, coal, etc., which when burnt will release GHGs in the process of converting its chemical energy into thermal energy to heat up the water as prime mover for the turbines. These GHGs in their carbon dioxide equivalent notation are more for fossil fuels than they are for other fuels, otherwise known as clean fuels such as Nuclear (fission and fusion of Uranium) for example.

As we continue to demand more electricity that has to be generated using one of the primary energy sources, we are inadvertently contributing to climate change. Globally, the primary energy sources used the most for electricity generation are coal, followed by natural gas with coal being the dirtiest/most polluting of all energy sources. There are now attempts through technological advancements to reduce carbon emissions into the atmosphere through such interventions as carbon capture and storage (CCS).

Let’s talk about energy-water-environment nexus

The energy-water-environment nexus shall focus mainly at the energy-water correlation having already expensed with the energy-climate change that is in effect the energy-environment correlation.

To generate electricity, water is required. Even when we consider other technologies such as solar PV, water is used at manufacturing of these panels and when in use, some water is used to clean up the panel surfaces in order to retain their performance efficiency. To get water, often electricity is used to power the technology that has to pump the water, purify the water, treat the water, and even store the water. Traditional water treatment processes are very energy intense such that the more water we need, the more energy is demanded. In talking about the energy-water-environment nexus, we cannot help but touch a bit on the water-energy-food-waste nexus with water and energy being the two common elements. Water security, energy security and food security are inextricably linked and as such require a suitably integrated approach. Waste is added to the nexus as it presents a by-product that has potential for conversion into a useful resource.

Energy waste in the form of heat can be found useful in preheating or drying applications. Food waste as in bio-waste can be converted into energy through various conversion processes such as biodigestion where biogas (methane) is generated and the remaining digestate is used as manure to apply back into the food production. Unused food waste/ bio-waste adds to the amount of waste that goes to landfill sites and renders destruction of our environment through air and water pollution. Spent energy sources such as ash from coal and biomass burning as well as spent uranium fuel rods from nuclear reactors can be an environmental hazard especially if not well handled and disposed of.

The water-energy-food nexus is central to sustainable development. Demand for all three is increasing, driven by a rising global population, rapid urbanisation, changing diets and economic growth. Water is a finite resource having to serve exponentially more people and usages, and so ensuring everyone has access to a reliable supply is crucial to human survival and sustainable progress. As water resources become more stretched, the energy and food sectors’ dependence on water, and the fact that all three underpin several of the Sustainable Development Goals, means that decision-makers in all three domains are now increasingly focusing on water resource management, ecosystem protection and water supply and sanitation as part of their policy and practice (excerpt from the World Water Fund publication.)

In conclusion, let it be known that one of the implications of not living within our environmental limits sustainably (energy and environmental sustainability) is climate change. The follow up articles shall delve more on energy sustainability and sustainable development, so keep reading.

The author is an energy expert and Sustainability Practitioner with over 25 years of experience (Industrial Mining, Academia, Power Infrastructure/ESI, Electrical consultancy and energy advisory & consultancy). Reproduction of this article in full or in part without written express permission from the author is forbidden. Send your comments to: chisakula.kaputu@see.co.zm, WhatsApp: +27 79 163 3545