Mutubila enters airwaves with Capital FM

AFTER 50 years of blowing through the microphone, veteran broadcaster Frank Mutubila has established a radio station in Lusaka.

Capital FM launched on January 15 this year and is set to start full programming on Monday next week on frequency 99.7 FM.

Mutubila, Zambia’s former ambassador to Italy, co-owns the station with two other partners who prefer to remain anonymous for now.

And reminiscing over his 50 years of broadcasting, Mutubila said he owed everything to his departed colleagues who introduced him to the industry in 1970.

“This station is dedicated to my late friends who were also proponents of press freedom, especially the late Charles Mando who stood out in a one-party state. It was not easy then but he stood out and spoke for the public,” Mutubila told The Mast in an interview.

“I’m also fortunate to have worked with other legends like Mann Sichalwe, Fred Chunga, Mario Malyo, Mateo Phiri, Mannasseh Phiri, and Charles Muyamwa. I first stepped into the media industry in 1970, and what stands out when I look back is that we were extremely talented.”

He attributes such good years to talent and commitment, among other attributes.

Mutubila believes that passion also motivated him and his colleagues then.

“To say that we were anointed is an understatement. We had the talent, the passion and the self-motivation to do everything in a proper manner. It was not about joining the broadcasting industry because we had nothing else to do like it is now, no,” he explained passionately.

“Where I’m coming from in the 70s we didn’t have [information technology] IT. But we went out of our way to still do research, to consult, to collaborate with people who had knowledge, which is not the case today even when these young men and women have got all the facilities. There’s really a tendency of being lazy.”

Asked how different Capital FM would be from the existing radio stations, Mutubila highlighted a number of ingredients.

“Even the engagement of our staff is well balanced. We’ve got almost 50 per cent men, 50 per cent women. And this station will cover very little hard politics the way we know it. Our driving force is governance issues,” he said. “The music is diverse; it’s very mature. It’s mostly jazz, blues, oldies, African contemporary music, and of course Zambian music. There’s everything for everybody. In saying so we will appreciate if we hear comments from our listeners, our listeners can suggest; recommend some of the subjects or issues that they would like us to cover. We are really open to suggestions.”

The station has already got 40 programmes lined up, including a two-hour talk show that Mutubila himself will be presenting.

According to him, the station will not be driven by political or shareholder influence, which he said have polarised the media.

“Our news segment will be running for an hour, as opposed to the usual 10 to 15 minutes. It will be full of analysis and feature stories, among other things. Besides, I will be presenting a talk show dubbed The Big Issue from 10 to 12:00 hours,” he said.

“This is a quality programme, it’s really the first of its kind in terms of top programmes. We are also conscious of social media. But we are not frightened by social media. We are concerned because of the fake news that is emanating from social media. Our response to that as Capital FM is to ensure that the stories, the information that we will be providing is factual. That is going to be our defence, that is going to attract more listeners; that is the only way we can respond.”

And Mutubila bemoaned the laziness exhibited by most current broadcasters in terms of research.

He said although there was no Internet in their time, they still researched on any subject matter before they could present it on radio.

“There’s also a tendency of ‘I wanna get the story out quickly’ without even doing research. Yes, we know that scoops are okay, but they can also be dangerous if you don’t do enough research,” said Mutubila.

“I would rather I wait for the story to come out a bit late, but it’s factual. But the bottom line is that the young men and women today are not using IT adequately. What is happening right now is that because of the poor quality of some of the media institutions, the listeners are forced to switch off and turn to BBC, turn to CNN.”