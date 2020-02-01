PeP urges govt to enforce highway laws to protect roadside traders’ lives

THE opposition Patriots for Economic Progress says it is deeply saddened by the continued deaths of roadside traders and their customers in road traffic accidents.

Commenting on the latest traffic accident in Chibombo, which claimed five lives and leaving 12 others injured, Tembo called on the government to ensure traffic laws are observed.

“As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP), we are deeply saddened by the continued loss of lives of roadside traders and their customers in road traffic accidents. The loss of about five lives at 10 miles along Great North Road two days ago as well as the recent loss of 16 lives at Buseko market, about two months ago, and several other incidents across the country are cases in point,” he said.

“In all these cases, the roadside traders and their customers are killed when vehicles either collide on the highway or they lose control and plunge into nearby shops…. We are aware that there is a provision in the RTSA and RDA Acts which requires a 50-metre clearance of the highway, specifically in order to mitigate against the possible loss of life and property when vehicles lose control on the highway.”

Tembo accused the government of inertia on protecting pedestrians and other road users.

“We call upon the PF government to wake up from its slumber regarding this matter and ensure that the provisions of the law are strictly enforced and that the immediate areas around highways are cleared so as to safeguard lives and property,” said Tembo.

“The government must desist from always shifting the entire blame on erring drivers who are quickly charged with ‘causing death by dangerous driving’ when the real culprit in this matter is the government itself, which allows traders to build structures literally a metre away from highways.”