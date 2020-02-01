Seer 1’s FaceBook page pulled down

SEER 1 says fear from ministers and ruling Patriotic Front members of parliament has gotten his Facebook page closed.

Meanwhile, Nigerian prophet Andrew Ejimandu, aka Seer 1, says President Edgar Lungu has ‘humbled’ so many Zambians.

Yesterday, Seer 1 announced that his Facebook page had been deleted. He is appealing for it to be restored before Sunday.

“Because of fear they have reported my page, they have done everything possible together with the people they are working with in Zambia, and they have managed to delete my page,” he said. “I am just appealing for this page now, so that they can open it before Sunday. If they are not afraid, if they know that I was lying, why tampering with my page? We should all wait for Sunday [tomorrow], let not these kinds of useless things.”

Ejimandu claims he helped the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) party win the 2016 election through what he termed supernatural powers.

In a 47-minute video shot from his base in South Africa, Ajimandu – who threatens that tomorrow he’ll name those PF leaders he gave ‘power’ to win the 2016 polls, said because the PF have become arrogant he would ensure that they lose next year’s general elections.

Ajimandu claimed that he had killed so many people that did not follow the rules of what he called the ‘do as I say’ ‘power’.

“I know the people I’m targeting, those people that came to me to collect power. I want them to return it so that I can burn those powers. I don’t want PF to win the election in 2021. People have suffered enough; they must vote freely,” he said. “Like I said, I made mistake hating HH [UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema] for nothing. I didn’t know him, I judged him because of what people were saying. The time I made the appointment to meet him I changed my mind. I never met him. I hated him because I was supporting humble President (laughs). Humble, hehehe, humility. I didn’t know that humility will humble so many. I didn’t know that many people will be humbled. I was supporting blindly, helping people blindly.”

Ajimandu told Zambians that everything is not all about prayer.

“Sometimes open your eyes and ask questions. That’s why men of God have enslaved you in Zambia,” said Ajimandu. “They collect tithes and live in good houses, and they support the wrong government. I’m telling you the gospel truth, so be very careful. Be very, very careful. Don’t be cheated with prayer. Having said this, many have called me and said, Seer 1, are you changing your mind? Are you going to mention them? I will mention their names this Sunday. And those that will not come I’ll kill them next Sunday. This is when you will know that there’s power. I’m telling you. I’m not your mate. People came to me secretly to collect power.”