IBA threatens broadcast stations over Seer 1 calls

By Masuzyo Chakwe THE Independent Broadcasting Authority has cautioned broadcasting stations in the country to uphold professionalism in their work.

Director general Josephine Mapoma stated that the authority had observed with concern the growing tendency of some mainstream media’s reliance and excitement over social media stories.

Mapoma urged broadcast stations to realise that people might not take social media stories seriously but were likely to believe mainstream media stories, hence the need to be more cautious.

“The IBA, therefore, expects broadcasting stations to remain professional and avoid the temptation of relying on social media to aid bullying and hate among the people that could compromise the unity and security of the nation,” she stated, in apparent reference to broadcast stations that have continued to phone Nigerian prophet Andrew Ejimandu popularly known as Seer 1, who has revealed that he gave some PF ministers and members of parliament and mayors spiritual powers known as Do as I say to control things and win elections.

“IBA has also noted the high levels of laissez faire attitude among some broadcasters, leading to more Phone-in programmes that are heavily dependent on issues from social media.This is in spite of the fact that broadcasting stations have programming schedules, which they have submitted to the Authority but are being deliberately interrupted, probably due to lack of content.”

Mapoma stated that the authority had further observed continued and deliberate moves aimed at ignoring conditions for which broadcasting licences were issued.

“The IBA has reminded broadcasting stations that they have a duty to abide by the IBA Act and other broadcasting regulations,” she stated.

She stated that this year alone, the authority had observed that some stations had been abrogating some broadcast regulations.

“Whereas the authority wishes to encourage investigative reporting, it will not allow stations to break journalistic principles such as accuracy, fairness, truth, objectivity and balance. The IBA remains committed to ensuring a professional and ethical broadcast media sector in Zambia in accordance with the provisions of the IBA Act and other broadcast regulations,” stated Mapoma.

“This advisory is in accordance with the provisions of Section 5 (f) of the IBA principal Act, 2002 which provides that the authority can issue to any or all broadcasters, advisory opinions relating to broadcasting standards and ethical conduct in broadcasting.”

The IBA’s warning comes in wake of broadcast stations like Diamond TV calling the deported Nigerian Prophet to seek clarifications on his threats and demands.

Seer 1 has also said he takes the blame for the suffering of Zambians because he aided the ruling party to win elections in 2016.He said he loved the “humble” President Lungu, whom he said has “humbled many Zambians”.

Seer 1 in videos that have gone viral has demanded back his powers failure to which he would start naming the individuals he gave the powers.He gave them 20 days within which to make good of his demands failure to which he would kill them.

Minister of Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili condemned Seer 1, branding him a Satanist.Meanwhile, Seer 1 has disclosed to Diamond TV on Friday that two individuals have since returned the powers.