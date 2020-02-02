CCZ calls for fervent prayers for God’s intervention into serial attacks

THE Council of Churches in Zambia says it is still praying for total restoration of safety and peace in Chingola and surrounding towns.

In a pastoral letter in response to the suspected ritual attacks and killings in Chingola and other adjacent towns on the Copperbelt, CCZ general secretary Reverend Canon Emmanuel Chikoya stated that it was possible that there could be more to the Chingola murders than what the eye could see.

He stated that this called for fervent prayers seeking God’s intervention.

Rev Chikoya stated that human life was sacred and must be respected and protected.

“Whoever sheds man’s blood, by man his blood shall be shed, for in the image of God He made man – Genesis 9:6. You shall not commit murder – Exodus 20:13. As Council of Churches in Zambia, we preach that human life is sacred and must be respected and protected. Anyone who willingly sheds another’s blood and takes away their life commits a sin to both God and mankind and must be punished in commensurate measure. No one has the right to take another’s life. If you cannot give life, why should you have the power to take it? The scriptures shared above are still relevant today in view of what is happening in Chingola and other towns on the Copperbelt,” he stated.

“We, therefore, condemn in the strongest terms suspected criminal attacks/hackings and murders that took place on Zambian soil. No amount of taste for riches, or any other motive justifies the taking away of innocent lives or any threat to their dignity. In Genesis 3:19, God told man that he shall work all his life to put food on the table. He did not say man shall kill another in order to put food on the table. It is common knowledge that whoever wants to make it in life must work hard without endangering the lives of fellow human beings who are created in God’s image. The Church finds what was happening on the Copperbelt saddening.”

He assured the people on the Copperbelt and the nation at large that CCZ was praying with them.

“Like it has been alluded to, it is possible that there could be more to these murders than what the eye could see. This calls for fervent prayers, seeking God’s intervention. On Tuesday, 28 January 2020 we prayed against these barbaric acts, for the victims, those that lost their beloved ones and for the whole country. We are still praying for total restoration of safety and peace in Chingola and surrounding towns,” he stated.

Rev Chikoya appealed to Church Mother Bodies and Christians that were not affiliated with them to continue praying for the nation against this evil.

“As the Church, we are praying for victory for everyone involved in fighting this evil. Our desire is to see a just and safe society where citizens live in peace with one another. We are praying that the government, through the Zambia Police will ensure a prompt, thorough and impartial investigation into the attacking and killing of innocent citizens in the comfort of their homes and bring the culprits to book. We note with appreciation that the Zambia Police and other investigative wings have intensified patrols to safeguard people’s lives. This is the core responsibility of the Zambia Police – to maintain law and order in society and to protect human life,” he stated.

“To the citizens, our appeal is that let us allow the mandated institutions do their job as opposed to taking the law into our hands. Let us not allow ourselves to be consumed by the bitterness of the perpetrators of these heinous crimes because this will make us sink to a level lower than them. As the church, we are there to speak for you and advocate for your safety through God our creator as well as through the Zambia Police and other law enforcement institutions in the country. In God we put our trust. May the spirit of God our Lord surround and protect you and your families and everything that you own. May the peace of the Lord be with during this difficult time,” he stated.

Fr Chikoya also expressed gratitude to authorities for granting bail to Life Gospel Ministries Overseer Bishop Joseph Kazhila after being in detention for six days.

“We also commend the Human Rights Commission (HRC) and other stakeholders who called for the release of Bishop Kazhila. We, however, are shocked at the events that led to the arrest of a clergyman of Bishop Kazhila’s calibre at a time when the people of Chingola needed the voice of the Church the most,” he stated.

Rev Chikoya stated that the suspected ritual killings that rocked Chingola makes sad reading in a Christian nation and the only thing the Church could do was to pray and speak for its people in the manner Bishop Kazhila did.

“As Council of Churches in Zambia, we are at pains over the arrest of the man of God for merely speaking for the people. We would like to take this opportunity, therefore, to appeal to the Zambia Police to allow citizens to express themselves freely on issues that threaten their lives and those of their loved ones without fear of getting arrested,” he stated.

“Inasmuch as we commend the police for their hard work in ensuring that the crimes are brought under control, we still wonder as to when it became a crime in Zambia to speak the truth and asking people to defend themselves from criminals if attacked in their homes. We feel the Zambia police could have done better in responding to the suspected killings, spraying of chemicals in people’s homes and related criminal activities.”