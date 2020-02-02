Headline Matters with Chambwa: Say a prayer

Building of a high-tech ‘parte’ secretariat, owning a plot in Forest Reserve No. 27, east of Lusaka, water levels in some dam down south and electricity load – shedding, fire engines, and what have you. Forget about all those, for now. Zambia will have elections next year. But only in August! The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) will have an elective annual general meeting (AGM), but only next month.

This year’s football and political calendar isn’t that odd, unless someone tells me stuff I’m not privy to. But it seems almost everyone is politically sassy on Facebook and Twitter. Facebook pages of political parties, politicians, non-partisan opinion leaders, prophets, news sites and even Headline Matters are ‘oozing’ with political bits and pieces. If you tune-in to this or that radio station, especially in Lusaka, tempers are flaring by guests and even hosts. If you think through all this, it all points to August 2021 elections. Are stakes that high? According to Article 56 (1) of the 2016 amended Constitution of Zambia, “a general election shall be held, every five years after the last general election, on the second Thursday of August.” So, the next general elections will be held on August 12, 2021, which is 556 days from today, February 2, 2020. That’s my math from Katuba – Chibombo district!

But it’s not like saints will be paraded for election to the Republican presidency, to Manda Hill and councils. It’s the same perennial loser we have known for more than a decade now. Yes, it’s the same myopic fellow bidding for a third term of office. The rest are nondescript! But look at the clamour in the population! Anyway, maybe this social media agitation is being prompted by conjecture among would-be voters that ‘maybe just a little change can come.’

I propose that the phrase ‘the devil you know is better that the angel you don’t know’ should be challenged. Some devils are too openly devilish that you can start eulogising an unknown angel!

Everything seems to be fast-paced, insofar 2021 elections. Emotions, too, are. Yes, democratic elections, by design, are competitive. But I fear for profanity that will characterise the campaign period in 2021, or earlier than that.

Ah! I touched on the approaching FAZ elections. There too, there’s overgrown bedlam, almost atypical in football administration – as you and I know it. Football House is being fought for in a manner that forces even the most non-committal person to raise eyebrows. I ask even here; are the stakes that high?

What does the 2020 calendar hold for us, in terms of mainstream comedy? There is need for some respite from this FINDECO-high animosity in mainstream politics and Zambia’s football administration. But curbing social media is an utter violation of people’s freedom to expression. So, how do we retain some semblance of sanity? SAY A PRAYER! You can even post it in WhatsApp groups, on Twitter and Facebook.

Mine is here: Dear God, do not only provide for our day-to-day needs. But kindly manage our emotions and actions, in the face of elections to council Chambers, Manda Hill, State House and Football House in Zambia. Please, Lord hear us.

#sayaprayer

For the next version of Headline Matters, check The Mast on Sunday.

For reactions, text only to: +26 0977-238451

You can also like my Facebook page, Headline Matters with Chambwa.