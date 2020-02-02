Lack of infrastructure in Lower Zambezi hampering development – Liebenberg

LODGE owners in the Lower Zambezi National Park say lodges in the area are not profitable enough to employ a good number of residents because the government has not invested in infrastructure.

And Chongwe Safaris managing director Chris Liebenberg says the government should share the money it collects from park fees with the people in chief Mburuma’s area.

In an exclusive interview, Liebenberg said the people of Feira are yet to see the benefits of the park.

“All this negative publicity is coming from the people on the Luangwa Boma side. Those people are not benefiting, I completely agree that. Luangwa has not benefitted from the Lower Zambezi National Park. LZNP used to belong to the people of chief Mburuma,” he said.

“They should have been benefiting but it’s not for private sector to make sure that people they are no employing are benefiting. It’s up to government to share the revenue from the national park. The more than US $1 million that DNPW collects from the concession fees, park entry fees, some of that should be going to the people of chief Mburuma.”

Liebenberg said lack of infrastructure in the area was hampering development.

“The road from Chirundu to the national park is just a dirt road, it’s not even a gravel road which closes every rainy season which means we are closed every rainy season…Which means we can’t employ all our staff in that season. We only bring them back in March, to open. If we had an all-weather road like they have in Mfuwe and Kafue, we would remain open and our staff would stay employed for longer,” he said.

“On the other side in Luangwa Boma, there is equally lack of infrastructure, there is even less investment there and job opportunities. Private sector role is to provide support.”

Liebenberg said most of the people from Chiawa village all the way down to Mugulumenu, thousands of people don’t even have power even though they live under Kariba Dam and are affected by the dam levels from the hydro stations.

“And the lodges there unlike in Mfuwe, we don’t have Zesco so there are all these costs to our businesses which prevent us from becoming profitable and be able to help with social projects,” he explained. “But we as Chongwe Safaris still spend $25,000 minimum on corporate social responsibility each year even though we can’t afford it.”

Liebenberg said people of Luangwa Boma area were bitter because of the lack of development.

“Otherwise government has not supplied enough infrastructure such as roads for lodges to develop and become profitable to employ people. But out of Chiawa, there is not the same negativity because most of the people in Chiawa who are gainfully employed are either employed at the two big farms in that area or in the lodges. …Chiawa has become massively uplifted from poverty through tourism and lodge owners,” he said.

Liebenberg added that the local people were likely not to benefit from the mine.

“The mine is going to employ miners, maybe a handful of casuals. The people employed on the mine will be from Copperbelt, they won’t be from the areas of chiefs who are complaining and this mine is not only going to employ a few hundred people, there is not much that will be going on there,” he said. “One lodge can employ 50-60 people at one point. My company employed nearly 100 people and in a completely sustainable way and not in a consumptive way, not with the environmental impacts like mining. So to compare mining to tourism in terms of job creation is wrong. We should be focusing on developing the tourism industry through infrastructure and through national marketing efforts.”

Liebenberg refuted allegations that lodge owners were illegally mining in the park and airlifting animals.

“It’s difficult to take these allegations seriously. I don’t know what every large operator does every time of the day but having been here for the past 25 years and knowing the large operators most of them very well, nothing can happen in the park without (Department of National Parks and Wildlife) DNPW knowing,” he said. “There is not much movement, the officers are placed in patrols, there is no aircraft that can leave the park unless from a registered airstrip at which there is always DNPW officers. There is just no way that large operators could be involved in illegal mining without DNPW knowing. If there is evidence, I would love to see it. I can’t say for sure, I don’t live in everybody’s camp but the likelihood is between zero to one on lodges that are doing illegal mining.”

Liebenberg said the story of airlifting animals: “is an old story which was maliciously started. There is no way one animal can be put in a plane. If it has to be a big plane, it has to land at an airstrip. There are no animals that can safely be stored in a plane and airlifted anywhere.”

Liebenberg noted that there were so many prospective mines all over Zambia which were not near national parks.

He said if the proposed mine in Lower Zambezi was going to change the fortunes of Zambia and employ thousands of people and bring millions of dollars in revenue every year, then one could understand that in national interest the mine was more important than the park.

Liebenberg alleged that the mine owners are only interested in acquiring land in the park.

“There are no even serious mining houses who are interested. Who are going to be mining, we still don’t know. It’s not even about mining I think. I think there are people who just want the land between the Great East Road and the mine because the amount of gold or copper which is there is not worth it. Why would we want a mine that is going to spoil the park but will not make a difference to Zambia?” wondered Liebenberg.

The company which was granted the mining licence in the park, Zambezi Resources Limited says once they start their mining activities, they will employ 2,000 permanent employees and 1,700 contracted workers as well as 200 wildlife officers to safeguard both animals and the people in the area.