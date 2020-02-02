MINISTER, NSCZ SHUN FAZ EGM

[By Bright Tembo]

GOVERNMENT and the National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) on Saturday shunned the FAZ emergency general meeting at Golden Peacock in Lusaka.

The government, through Minister of Sports, and NSCZ were supposed to be part of the official opening but did not show up.

Minister Emmanuel Mulenga was supposed to officially open the meeting at 09:00 hours.

All FAZ officials and councillors were already at the venue but had to wait for the minister and NSCZ until 11:37 hours when they could no longer wait.

FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala the called the meeting to order at 11:42 hours.

Out of the 87 eligible members to attend the meeting, only 78 were present with nine being absent from the meeting.

Nkana, Nkwazi and Napsa were three teams from the super league absent during the role call while Gomes, Kafue Celtic and Young Green Eagles were absent from the national league while all 40 delegates from the provinces were present but association members such as the Zambia Football Coaches Association, Zambia Schools and Futsal and Beach Football were also absent at the time of role call.

Officially opening the meeting, FAZ president Andrew Kamanga urged the members to follow the constitution.

“We have over time done our best to keep our members informed on the constitution reforms and the secretariat staff has been to the provinces to inform the members regularly. We have always made it a point to share the constitution to the members and in line with our open door policy, we have always been open to engagements, where there have been questions. We always get surprised sometimes that despite the levels of preaching about the constitution, some of our members have been using methods outside the FAZ constitution to raise grievances,” he said. “We wish to remind our members to always use the constitution whenever they have concerns.”

Kamanga noted that some FAZ members had been very quick to take matters to the media with no regard for the constitution, which had put the game in bad light.

“ We urge our members to always resist the urge to always resolve football disputes outside football rules after all football is a rule based game,” said Kamanga.

Meanwhile, the emergency meeting adopted the electoral code, and delegates deliberated and proposed amendments.

Northern Province delegate Jack Mbulo proposed the motion to be adopted while Brian Sakuleng’a from North Western Province seconded the motion.

And Kamanga said the electoral committee was free from all FAZ bodies.

“Note that the code is in place; those who wish to stand you are at liberty to file in your nominations from today. You now know which body is going to handle the elections. Now going forward, issues to do with elections will be the preserve of the committee not the FAZ committee,” Kamanga said. “The general secretariat is only there to provide logistical support to the electoral committee.”