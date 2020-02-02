Putting people’s interest first

Bweengwa Constituency’s Hamangaba ward councillor Maybin Mudenda says the current government lacked a leadership that put people’s interests first.
“The country’s biggest challenge is lacking a leadership that puts national interest above itself, hence the ruling party’s unquenchable desire to have the defective bill 10 made into law at all costs, regardless of other important pressing issues,” says Mudenda. He is right.
Leaders must be responsive to the demands of the people who have entrusted them to lead, while also providing a vision and a way forward, so that people can imagine a better future.
True leadership in a complex, uncertain, and anxious world requires leaders to navigate with both a radar system and a compass. They must be receptive to signals that are constantly arriving from an ever-changing landscape, and they should be willing to make necessary adjustments; but they must never deviate from their true north, which is to say, a strong vision based on authentic values.
Leaders will have to build a dynamic, inclusive multi-stakeholder governance system.
As new political players emerge with new ideas about how to shape the national system, the existing order seems to be becoming more confused, desperate and fragile.
So long as our politicians interact on the basis of shared interests, rather than shared values, the extent to which they will be able to cooperate will be limited.
The most urgent responsibility or priority of our leaders must be to restore economic growth. Permanently diminished growth translates into permanently lower living standards: with 5 per cent annual growth, it will take just 14 years to double our GDP; with 3 per cent growth, it will take us 24 years. If our current stagnation persists, our children and grandchildren might be worse off than their predecessors.
Even without today’s technologically driven structural unemployment, our economy would have to create millions of jobs to accommodate a growing population, which is forecast to double in the next 15 years to reach 36 million from 18 million today.
Thus, 2020 will be a year in which social inclusion and youth unemployment become critical national issues.
Another big challenge that requires great leadership vision and priority will be to change market capitalism, and to restore the compact between business and society. Free markets have improved living standards and lifted people out of poverty for some decades. But their structural flaws – myopic short-termism, increasing wealth inequality, and cronyism – have fueled the political backlash of recent years, in turn highlighting the need to create permanent structures for balancing economic incentives with social wellbeing. And given this, the ideas being generated by the Socialist Party deserve attention.
And our leaders will need to give some attention to the pervasive crisis in identity formation that is resulting from the erosion of traditional norms. Globalisation has made the world smaller but more complex, and many people have lost confidence in institutions.
Many people now fear for their future, and they are searching for shared but distinct beliefs that can furnish a sense of purpose and continuity. Identity formation is not a rational process; it is deeply emotional and often characterised by high levels of anxiety, dissatisfaction, and anger. Politics is also driven by emotion: leaders attract votes not by addressing needs or presenting long-term visions, but rather by offering a sense of belonging, nostalgia for simpler times, or a return to national roots. Responsible leaders, for their part, must recognise people’s fears and anger as legitimate, while providing inspiration and constructive plans for building a better future. But how? Our people today seem to be engulfed in a sea of pessimism, negativity, and cynicism. And yet, we have an opportunity to lift millions more people out of poverty, so that they can lead healthier and more meaningful lives. And we have a duty to work together toward a more equitable and peaceful nation. Whether we succeed will not depend on some external event, but rather on the choices we and our leaders make, the priorities we set. This year will be a critical test for all of us. More than ever, we will need responsive and responsible leadership to address our national challenges, and to restore people’s trust in institutions and in one another. We do not lack the means to make our country a better place. But to do so, we must look past our own narrow political and financial interests and attend to the interests of our nation. That duty begins with our leaders, who must begin to engage in open dialogue and a common search for solutions to the major challenges on the horizon.
