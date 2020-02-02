Seer 1 has no powers as he claims, says Kings

GOSPEL artiste Kings Mumbi alias Kings Malembe Malembe says Zambians should be patriotic by not allowing Seer 1 to be insulting their President.

Kings says Seer 1 is a hired gun, who is fighting for the opposition and has no powers as he claims.

Kings says the threats of deaths by Seer 1 on politicians were baseless and would amount to nothing.

Addressing the press yesterday at Mulugnushi International Conference Centre, Kings, who spoke on behalf of Christian Arts Promotions (CHAPRO), said they could not relate with Seer 1 anymore because he was a self-confessed Satanist.

“Christ is bigger than anybody, there is no other name above the name of Jesus. If anybody claims to have more power than the power of Jesus, then he is a Satanist and Andrew called Seer 1 is just a small person, Zambia is bigger than him,” he said.

“Our association with him was based on the way he came to us; he came to us as a man of God and as our tradition based on the scripture, we received him. Now that he has declared that he has been a Satanist all along then we can’t relate with him. Even if we suspected, our duty wasn’t to judge, the judge is God.”

Kings, who is now a PF member, stressed: “The first time I performed at his church, Stan Chipuma then was a song leader there and the few things we observed, I think we went to our brother, we told him, brother this is not a good place for you. We also went to Rozindaba, she was working for Zamtel then and we told her, something is wrong with your pastor here. …Stan left the church and other members left too.”

Kings said Seer 1 was applying psychology on the people as seen in his recent addresses.

“In his speech, he played some psychology, you are dealing with someone who already has declared his interest, he says I am supporting the opposition, so anything PF, I will do anything for them not to win. He is actually fighting everything that looks PF, it’s a cartel,” he said.

He wondered why Zambians were paying attention to someone who was “insulting their president”.

“I’m wondering why the Zambian mind can start clapping for someone who is insulting your president, someone who is belittling your nation. Where is he patriotism as a nation? We can’t do that. We can do better as Zambians,” he said.

“This is a person who was kept by the church, by the Rozindaba of this country, he had nothing, what kind of power does he have to have attracted to us [with] because he found us filling up stadiums and the Mulungushi International Conference Centre?”

He asked Zambians to take what Seer 1 says with caution.

“We need to be careful because he has declared himself a Satanist and he doesn’t believe in Christianity and Zambia should not trust a mouth like that because I am very worried looking at how our people have opened their ears to hear from his mouth who has declared that he is a Satanist,” he said.

“Can a person like this say the truth? He is going to point at anyone. He can point at any minister because he wants the people to rise against the government. Why is he pointing at someone who is not in PF? This guy is a sponsored person, he has been sent, he is just a young man who is looking for life to survive. He doesn’t work by the way. He can do anything to earn a living.”

He said the “self-proclaimed prophet” cannot do what he claims he has done.

“He has put one or two things together to look like he killed this and that one. If he has done that, to those people that he has given…but to us we dare him, [he should] leave Zambia alone,” he said.

“I am not impressed with how our media are giving him the platform to disrespect the nation. How can you give a platform to a person who is insulting the nation? You are journalists, we have our duty, it’s the duty of everyone to protect our nation.”

Kings said: “I cannot be surprised that Andrew, because he wants to cause an uprising, can even link the people he is talking about to ritual killings and I can see it coming because they want to cause an uprising, it can be a calculated move. Why is he talking about this when there is ritual killings? It could be that they have sponsored that so that they can link it to the government and people start stoning ministers’ cars. We can’t play these games like we are children, we are no children.”

Kings advised people to “speak our grievances through the ballot, not to put Zambia at risk.”

When asked if he was certain no politician took any powers from Seer 1 as he claims, he said “I don’t know”.

“I can only say on my side, I don’t know who went [to get powers from him]. I personally cannot go to a person I have seen grow in ministry. No. He is behaving like that angel who was chased from heaven and he says ‘I won’t fall alone’, that’s how the devil was chased from heaven Revelation 12: 9,” he said.

“Why is he pointing at us? It is because it is us who are making PF. We seem to be PF people and he has said that he has endorsed HH, the fight now is [about] killing the names of those who are perceived to be PF. Nefyakwipaya ifyo takwabe (even the deaths he is talking about will not be there), he is just a young man trying to earn a living.”

Meanwhile, Chomba Kaoma, who is Chapro board member, said Seer 1 was only acting on directives from the people he “endorsed”.

“He has nothing to lose, even when he says he has given ministers something, you know what, it’s just a fulfillment of the tarnishing like he said it is a PF thing to benefit the people he has endorsed. You will hear him soon say the people that got things have brought them back but they are the ones behind the ritual killings,” said Kaoma.