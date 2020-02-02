The seven neglected tropical diseases?

[By Stanslous Ngosa]

ZAMBIA, on Thursday last week, joined the rest of the world in commemorating the inaugural World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day (NTDs) under the theme Beat NTDs, for Good, For All.

Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) are a diverse group of 20 communicable diseases that prevail in tropical and subtropical conditions in 149 countries affecting more than one billion people and costing developing economies billions of dollars every year.

They account for an estimated 534, 000 global deaths annually and about 90 per cent of the total NTD morbidity and mortality occurs in the African region.

According to Ministry of Health 2019-2023 elimination of neglected tropical diseases national masterplan, most NTDs are vector borne, transmitted by mosquitoes, black flies, sandflies, tsetse flies and snails; with a few being transmitted through contaminated water and soil.

Most affected are communities with socio-economic challenges (poor communities), with limited access to safe clean water and lacking sanitary facilities.

In most instances, such communities have limited access to health care. The NTDs are associated with disfigurement, reduced productivity and cognitive potential which affect the economic development of households, communities and the country.

Yet, control and elimination strategies which are safe and simple are available. Zambia is endemic to four preventive chemotherapy (PC-NTDs) namely schistosomiasis, trachoma, soil transmitted helminths and lymphatic filariasis targeted for control and elimination through mass drug administration and morbidity case management.

It is also endemic to case management (CM-NTD) diseases such as cysticercosis, human African trypanosomiasis (HAT) and leprosy earmarked for elimination.

Although these seven Neglected Tropical Diseases have remained a Public Health problem in Zambia for decades, there is hope that their decade long trends may be reversed as observed from some impact assessment surveys following implementation of preventive chemotherapy and case management. If this is sustained, elimination will be achieved and the perpetual poverty and the socio-economic developments that were being hindered by their presence will need to be reversed.

Some neighbouring countries are endemic to diseases like onchocerciasis that may pose a threat towards an overall elimination of NTDs. In this regard the country is considering the possibility of including onchocerciasis among the NTD priority diseases depending on the results following mapping exercises that the country intends to undertake.

Rabies is also another disease that poses a challenge due to increased reports of dog bites nationwide.

Zambia developed the first NTD multi-year strategic plan for the period 2013-2017. In order to align the NTD multi-year strategic plan with renewed global 2015-2020 goals and milestones for elimination of NTDs, the NTD multi-year strategic plan was reviewed and updated in November 2014 into an NTD Master Plan 2015-2020.

Following the implementation of the NTD Master Plan 2015 –2020, the country successfully mapped the distribution of all PC-NTDs endemic in the country and established an NTD unit in the Ministry of Health, directorate of public health. It also provides an annual budget allocation towards the NTD programme activities.

In view of the gains scored during the implementation of the NTD Master Plan 2015-2020 which focused on the reduction of the disease burden by controlling, elimination and eradicating targeted NTDs in Africa, the review of the 2015-2020 NTD Master Plan in 2018 is to focus on elimination of NTDs amenable to preventive chemotherapy.

The control of NTDs will greatly contribute towards the 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially SDG 3 and SDG 1. The SDG6 on WASH is an important component of NTD control and will be implemented through the PHASE strategy. The NTDs have also benefited in partnerships especially through the London declaration of 2012 which led to the pharmaceutical industry commitment in supporting NTD elimination. It is envisaged that with community participation as per Alma ata declaration, elimination of NTDs will be achieved.

The four-pillar approach to accelerate elimination of NTDs

The four-pillar approach to accelerate elimination of NTDs by 2030 will comprise the WHO strategies as follows: preventive chemotherapy, case management, vector control, provision of safe water, sanitation and hygiene, veterinary public health as evidence suggests that more effective control results are achieved when all the five approaches are combined and delivered.

The four Pillar strategic priorities to be addressed are: Pillar 1: Ensure universal access to NTD chemotherapy; Pillar2: accelerate efforts towards environmental and vector control and harness research and innovating of NTD-free status; Pillar 3: Transform NTD Surveillance into a core intervention; and Pillar 4: Strengthening the resource mobilisation, coordination, and inter-sectoral collaboration, for the elimination of NTDs in operationalising the 2019-2023.

Zambia needs a healthy population in order to develop and thrive because the people are the biggest and greatest asset this country has. As a country we still affirm and promise to work towards elimination of Neglected Tropical Diseases towards the attainment of Universal Health Coverage. Government keeps the aspiration and momentum through the vision and mission statement of, “Providing quality health services as close to the family as possible, leaving no one behind.”

The author is head of media relations at the Ministry of Health.