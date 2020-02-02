WE’RE STUCK …govt not bold enough, there is no control – chief

CHIEF Moyo of Pemba district in Southern Province says the country is stuck because leaders are not promoting good laws.

He says good laws that can help the country and its natural resources have been thrown away because no government is bold enough to risk losing power for going against a wrong.

“As we are heading towards 2021, it is very important for electorates to realise that they are free to choose a person of their choice on the day of voting irrespective of issues like, does he belong to my tribe, my clan, I took money from him or what. If that message is put across then we will be better voters,” he said. “Zambians will be better voters when they realise that leadership was more important than embracing wrong things… On election day, go and enter the voting booth alone. Once in that booth, alone, you are free whether somebody gave you money or whatever they gave you, there is no explanation you just simply mark. Zambians must be able to say yes it’s money I got from him but my conscience is not clear about who will lead this country but I would prefer this one over that one.”

In an interview, chief Moyo urged all politicians to work together and educate voters about the dangers of bad practices.

“We are stuck now due to too much silence on leadership regarding good laws that were protecting people and now seem to no longer be laws because politicians shun to implement them for fear to be voted out,’’ he said. “Let politicians educate the electorate who are Zambians that this is wrong. It won’t help us. For example, people will go to Lake Kariba with mosquito nets to catch fish and once laws are enforced other people will say ‘no, no, leave the people alone, let them do what they want’.”

He said people need to know more about laws regarding soil conservation, among others.

Moyo said voters were threatening leaders that acted according to the law.

“Good laws that can help the country and its natural resources have been thrown away because no government is bold enough to risk losing power for going against a wrong thing that people want, so as a result leadership becomes silent in such cases,” he said. “Like this time around [regarding] charcoal burning, anybody can cut a tree and everyone is just looking. There is no control. Political cadres will use violence and in some cases kill people [but] nothing is done. What I mean by silence of leadership is that there are no punitive measures that have been put in place that can deter other individuals from committing same vices. Leaders are quiet even when things go wrong because they want to continue being in power while those in the opposition are quiet as well because they want to grab power. And now we are stuck as a country. The day of voting is when you make the right choice but if in the end your choice turns out to be wrong then you, the voter is to blame as well.”

Moyo said for those who would be voting for the first time should vote for a candidate of their choice, one they believe would deliver to their expectations.

“They should not vote on the basis of the tribe they come from or judging on the basis of being tribesmen,” Moyo said.

He said there was no need for voters to fear to vote against those who bribed them.

“There is nothing wrong to change things if there are better alternatives but again changing things for the sake of it alone, that is not the principle. When things are going well and you just want to change that means that it’s a wrong change,” Moyo said. “Let people make choices that are not influenced by money, tribe or clan but choices driven by the capability of that person to do the job. But also here it’s important to remember that Zambian politics paint everything bad even if there are good things being done.”

He has invited all political party leaders to visit his chiefdom to explain their manifestos.

“I’m inviting all political party leaders in the country to come to Moyo chiefdom to discuss issues with the people but unfortunately it’s like we are excluded from their political arrangements because if we were regarded they would have spared time to visit all chiefdoms in the country,” said Moyo. “If they are visiting other areas why is chief Moyo left out?”