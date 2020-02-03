Chipenzi raises fears on ‘rushed’ prisoners’ vote

GEARS Initiative Zambia fears that the prison vote will be a complicated one to implement in Zambia and that it has great potential to be misunderstood. He says the measure also raises serious suspicion.

On Friday last week, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) chief elections officer Patrick Nshindano announced that prisoners will vote in next year’s general elections.

Nshindano indicated that the Commission was currently working on modalities to facilitate a benchmarking with other countries where prisoners vote.

But Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services (GEARS) Initiative Zambia executive director McDonald Chipenzi, in a write-up titled: “General election: cons and pros; is Zambia ready for this vote?” raised alerts to that allowance of prisoners to vote.

He argued that rushing the implementation of such an electoral phenomenon, without putting things in place, would be courting a potential electoral conflict and disaster ahead, during and after the 2021 general elections.

“The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has taken a position to conduct the prison vote during the 2021 general elections, in line with the Constitutional Court judgment awarded to PRISCA that annulled section 47 and partially section 9 of the electoral process Act No. 35 of 2016,” Chipenzi wrote.

“ECZ seems determined to conduct this vote without fail, come rain or sunshine.”

He said inasmuch as the ECZ was doing that, in respect of the court judgment, “selective implementation of court judgments by the Commission has potential to be misunderstood.”

Chipenzi, as an example, cited the ECZ’s failure to respect the earlier court judgment that ordered it to ensure unhindered access to electoral facilities and services to persons with disabilities during elections, awarded to ZAFOD way back around 2016.

“The ECZ position on the prison vote may only be a reality once there is an amendment to the law, especially the electoral Act No. 35 of 2016 which currently states under section 47 that a person shall not be entitled to vote at an election if, at the date of the election, that person is in lawful custody or the person’s freedom of movement is restricted under any written law,” he said.

“Also section 9 (d); (e) and (f) of the Act which states that the Commission shall not register a person as a voter if that person is detained under the Criminal Procedure Code during the pleasure of the President or disqualified from voting under section 47 or is under a sentence of death imposed by a competent court, or a sentence of imprisonment imposed by a court or substituted by a competent authority for some other sentence imposed by that court.”

Chipenzi indicated that the above provisions needed to be harmonised with Article 46 of the Constitution which awarded franchise to all citizens who attained the age of 18 years and were entitled to be registered as a voter and vote in an election by secret ballot.

“So, the prison vote will be a complicated vote to implement in Zambia and has great potential to be misunderstood and raise serious suspicions,” Chipenzi cautioned.

“There will be need for the laws governing the prisons and prisoners to be reviewed urgently so as to allow stakeholders campaign and access the prisoner’s vote and also monitor the polling stations to be established in those prisons and detention centres.”

Meanwhile, Chipenzi noted that constitutional amendments ought to made especially on the prerogative of mercy clause that empowers the President to release prisoners at will and at times for political expediency.

He fears that without such a constitutional amendment, the President could use the prerogative of mercy clause as a blackmail tool on prisoners, especially that: “she/he may be the biggest beneficiary of that vote in an election year.”

“Why this zeal from ECZ to implement the prison vote without fail in 2021 general elections?” he asked.

“In this regard, the implementation of the prison and diaspora vote can be deferred to future elections such as by-elections so that enough time is given to the process and mechanisms are put in place from lessons learnt in the by-elections.”

Chipenzi pointed out that it was important to look at some examples of countries in the region, like Lesotho and Sudan, where prisoners vote.

“In Lesotho, lock up time for prisoners at correctional centres/facilities is 16:00 hours, yet official close of polls is 18:00 hours, just like Zambia…” said Chipenzi.