Eastern Province tilting towards HH – Ngoma

FORMER diplomat Mung’omba Ngoma who was recently arrested and charged with threatening violence on Chipata district PF youth chairperson Mubiana Mabebo says the ruling PF should not be cheated that Eastern Province is its stronghold.

Ngoma, who last month joined the opposition UPND, says the political landscape in the province was tilting towards Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND.

“The PF should not cheat themselves that Eastern Province is their stronghold. All conservative Easterners know that the province needs a change of government unless you are a son of a migrant who don’t understand our politics, then you can say Eastern Province is PF’s stronghold,” he said, in a statement. “When we speak that people are suffering in Eastern Province it’s because we are conservative easterners. When Colonel Panji Kaunda asks government officials to be accountable for their public actions and not to engage in government corruption, it’s because he is a conservative easterner, and he is only concerned about government accountability by government officials. When George Zulu tells you that we don’t need violence at this year’s Nc’wala ceremony, it’s because he is a true conservative easterner who loves peace and doesn’t want to see souls lost due to violence.”

Ngoma said there was need to reshape Zambia’s economy.

“Our only common enemy remains government corruption and economic mismanagement and we’ll continue to advocate for a better Zambia in which our aspirations will be fulfilled,” he said. “There is need to reshape our economy and put it back on its growth trajectory. The PF government is going to be greeted by tearful disbelief at their electoral loss to Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND in 2021. The future doesn’t belong to the faint-hearted, it belongs to the brave and we all need to brave the storm and evil skirmishes by the PF government to intimidate and buy back defectors. I am urging all those that are still looking for a signal to rally behind HH.”

Ngoma said the only person who could solve Zambia’s economic challenges was Hichilema because he understood business better.

He appealed to the young ones to get NRCs and register as voters so that they could vote for Hichilema in next year’s elections.

Ngoma said citizens were looking for a Zambia that would offer justice, freedom and equality regardless of ethnicity.

“We want to live in a Zambia where our revenue should exceed our spending and where our country’s debt levels should be a very low ratio to our GDP (gross domestic product),” he said. “The UPND’s ideology of liberalism and market fundamentalism will stimulate economic growth and attract huge foreign direct investment in key sectors of the economy such as agriculture, mining and tourism. Many of the dreams of our youth who have worked and studied hard are dashed under the PF government due to unemployment.”

Ngoma said government officials were expected to act in the best interest of the majority and not in their own selfish interest.

“Government is accountable to the voters only when it does what they want. But our question is, has the PF government been accountable to us when we say that we don’t want bill 10? We expect our government to manage our affairs with probity and transparency,” he said. “People in our rural catchment areas are suffering due to terrible government performance that is why we need Hakainde Hichilema to help us. We need a government that will produce high quality policy outputs and that can only happen under the UPND government. The PF government seems to be insensitive to our sufferings and current economic conditions. Our leaders have become arrogant and refuse to be accountable to our people neither do they respond to citizens preferences.”

Ngoma said from his recent radio programmes, he had observed that time for Hichilema to rule Zambia had come.

“He who has ears let him hear that the time for HH to become President of Zambia has come, and he who has eyes see that the PF government has mismanaged our economy,” he said. “Let him see that commodity prices are on the rise, and let him see that government corruption is on the rise as well. Let us remain faithful and fight this battle together for the UPND.”

Ngoma, who is facing one count of threatening violence after he allegedly threatened to shoot Mabebo in the buttocks, pleaded not guilty to the charge in the Chipata Magistrates’ Court and the case comes up for trial on February 10, 2020.

He is currently on police bond.