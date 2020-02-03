Halt teacher training for 2 yrs, suggests retired headmaster

A RETIRED head-teacher has suggested that teacher training be halted for two years so as to employ the graduate teachers who are roaming the streets.

In a statement to The Mast, Dickson Kanyawinyawi, a former head-teacher at Livingstone’s Libala School, said it was strange that there were a lot of unemployed graduate teachers in Zambia at the moment.

“I hereby suggest that government embarks on massive teacher recruitment and training of teachers be halted for two years. It does not make sense to train people as teachers without giving them jobs. The lecturers at teachers’ colleges could then concentrate on in-service teacher training,” Kanyawinyawi suggested.

He added that there was poor planning by the Ministry of General Education.

“I have observed and seen a lot of irregularities as a retired head-teacher. Why are there unemployed graduate teachers every year? The number is ever increasing and some of those that have been employed have not been put on the payroll for five years or more. And sadly some die without practicing their profession of teaching,” Kanyawinyawi said.

He said in the 1970s and 90s teachers from different collages were immediately employed and deployed to various schools.

Kanyawinyawi, who was a teacher for 33 years, said the Zambian population has since grown and the need for teachers in schools is of urgency.

“At that time (70s and 90s) the population was at around seven to 10 million, but no graduate teacher was left unemployed. What has gone wrong now?” asked Kanyawinyawi.