I have got a huge support system, says Mpali’s Tionenji

ZOWA Ngwira is a young talented actress who takes up the character of Tionenji in Zambia’s celebrated television drama series, Mpali, shown on Zambezi Magic from Monday to Thursday.

The 23-year-old keeps viewers glued to their television sets with her dramatic, at times emotional acting as well as her Chewa language. She is the first born in the family of six and she currently stays with her supportive mum in Chamba Valley. Besides acting, Zowa is a third-year procurement student at UNILAS.

The budding actress, who did most of her junior school in South Africa, started acting at the age of 14. Back in her junior school days, she was involved in singing, traditional dancing and drama. Mpali is her first ever television drama series she has been in.

Zowa learnt her Chewa from Malawi. She stayed there for two years before she proceeded to South Africa.

Asked what challenges she has been facing in her acting journey, she said “There are always challenges. The main one I faced was striking a balance between school and acting. Both demand time and commitment, so I had to endure sleepless nights to make sure that I don’t flunk in school but also deliver my best on set.”

Despite the challenges, Zowa has always found courage to keep moving in life because of the amazing family she has which has always been there for her.

“My family encouraged me from day one. They have always been there to cheer me on. My mother in specific being in the forefront to ensure I’m doing my school work and also performing well in acting. I have got a huge support system from my family,” she said.

“My father currently resides in Olympia. He is also very supportive. But as a father, he gets even more proud that his school fees money is not going to waste.”

She disclosed that her parents divorced when she was young but stated that “they are still good friends. They get along really well. I love both my parents equally and they love us as their children. No hatred. No hostility. They are great co-parents.”

Zowa believes that the movie industry in Zambia is going to be great owing to the fact that the country has great pioneers.

She urges the upcoming actors and actresses to keep working hard despite the challenges.

“Just keeping on, nothing good comes easy. Put yourself out there. Attend plays and premiers. Meet and mingle. Connect yourself with those that have the power to help you. We all have the potential to beat the odds. It’s about focus and determination,” she says. “Education is important. I am determined to break that stereotype that says you can only do one thing at a time. We have the ability and power to do extraordinary things. That means you can do school and act at the same time. Like I’m doing that now. First step is believing that you can do it. It’s what drives me. Once you know where you are heading and you are determined to get it, no status quo can stop you.”

In the “Mpali” drama series, Tionenji is the daughter to Nguzu’s wife Shupiwe. She was abandoned by her mother who was scared that if Nguzu knew about the daughter she would be divorced.

However, Zowa opened up about the character and explaining that “Tionenji is fearless and bold. She speaks her mind with no regard. She brings me to a vulnerable point. This young girl who was neglected by her mother expects so much from her mother now that she has met her. It’s hard for a child to understand why a parent does what they do. So it definitely makes me feel somewhat sad and also very vulnerable.”

She believes that there are a thousand valuable lessons that the world can learn from the relationship Tionenji has with her mother, Shupiwe.

“A child is a gift. How you raise that child will determine whether they will be an asset to you or not. Neglecting a child can never be a solution. Shupiwe loves her daughter but she has made some mistakes. There is always time to make amends,” says Zowa.