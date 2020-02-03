If a country is ruled by persons who provably are in power after rigging an election, the country then would be governed by unindicted criminals. Evidence of rigging could be direct or circumstantial. There could be a court judgment or there could be no court judgment to prove rigging but the population would still know if the letter is the case ,i.e. that there was rigging even without final court judgment, through circumstantial inferences. The leaders could even without court judgment of rigging be regarded as unindicted criminals.

There is no reason whatsoever why theft of an election in any country, be it Zambia or India through rigging, with incontrovertible evidence proving the same should not attract the charge of treason. Rigging is a hybrid, a genre, a species of treason by the incumbent. The opposition do not have the instruments of successfully rigging an election. The Criminal Law of Zambia should be reformed to include rigging as treason. Bill 10 of 2019 should include rigging as unconstitutional and as treason.

In the case of Zambia, the parent charge of treason is under Section 43 of the Penal Code. Analogous sections of this are found in other countries’ criminal statutes. Stealing an election through rigging involves unlawful, criminal, illegal and massive unconstitutional violations of the constitutional and electoral laws of the country to alter the coming into power of a legitimate government chosen by the people. Theft of an election is fraudulent usurpation of power by an illegitimate government that has been turfed out of power by the country’s voters. It is a coup d’état to unconstitutionally and illegally cling to power by the incumbent government. The fact that there is initially no violence, a term which is used interminably in Section 43 of the Penal Code, is immaterial as violence is embedded in the very act and fact of rigging an election. Violence is part of the plan to enforce the acquiescence of the population should the rigging be exposed and fought against. And violence can consume the nation in the aftermath of a rigged election as we saw in Ivory Coast, Kenya (2007/08) and elsewhere. In the case of Zambia, individuals were arrested and accused/charged of fomenting violence by trying to resist and expose evidence of rigging. Thus violence is implicated and is part of overt acts in the enforcement of rigging an election.

In the Edward Shamwana treason case in Zambia, no violence was actually used, but it was part of the plan and even though no violence was used, Shamwana and others were convicted of treason. Violence was part of the plan. Rigging includes violence as part of the process. Those who know about the plan to illegally overthrow the government but who don’t divulge those plans to the authorities can be convicted of misprision of treason. In the case of election theft through rigging, many people would directly or circumstantially have knowledge that rigging is underway.

The result of election theft by rigging is that you have an illegitimate government that does not have the mandate to rule just as you would have a government that took power by force has no legitimate mandate to rule. There is no difference. Once rigging or treason have succeeded, violence becomes part of the governing system to enforce legitimacy and illegitimacy.

Election theft by rigging has grievous aggravating factors and must constitute treason. A coterie of individuals with planning and deliberation aforethought, sometimes over a lengthy period of time, organize to engage in the overt and covert actus reus (action) with requisite mens rea (intention) to violate the constitution and electoral laws of their country. Some of these individuals who participate in the conspiracy to violate the constitution and electoral laws of the country, would have sworn on the Holy Book to follow and uphold the constitution and laws of the country. But here they are, violating the very oath, constitution and laws they had sworn to abide by and enforce. There can be no greater betrayal of the constitution and laws of the country than what is involved in election theft by rigging. This is treason. It should be an impeachable crime.

Theft of an election by rigging engages the coincidence of actus reus (the doing) and mens rea (intention) to violate the law and is complex. It is not as inept as Captain Solo waking up one day and deciding that he was going to have fun that day at the main radio station! Rigging is a sustained sophisticated operation and involves many people: the army, the airforce, the police, ministries, civil servants, the judiciary, the Presidency, diplomats, banks, immigration, transporters, printers, newspapers, and many other entities and institutions.

Sometimes it involves the registration of foreign voters by issuing them the country’s primary identity cards like National Registration Cards. It involves conniving with foreigners to print ballot papers some of which are pre-marked or that are easy to manipulate. In African rigging Dubai is the destination of the printing of ballots by Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Zambia etc. Ballots printed there have been proven to facilitate rigging in the case of Kenya.

Rigging involves training and facilitating individuals, sometimes foreigners to manipulate computers and election technologies in favour of the regime in power to enable it to cling on to power. Theft of an election involves stationing cadres at voting points to intimidate and engage in violence against election monitors or the opposition. Theft of an election by rigging involves destroying the opposition’s votes and inflating that of the party in power. Election theft by rigging involves using the army and police and government ministries and infrastructure to deprive the citizens of the benefit of installing a legitimate government of their choice. Election theft by rigging includes unequal application of the Public Order Act to benefit the incumbent regime. This is as treasonous as it gets. Theft of elections through rigging must be criminalized as an act of treason.

That should act as deterrence. Some country will sooner or later reform their Criminal Law to include rigging as treason and treason, like murder, have no statue of limitations, especially if the un indicted criminals engaged in serious or massive violations of human rights and other criminal abuses of power. There is even an international Convention providing for removal of any statue of limitations, a 1968 Convention on the Non Applicability of the Statue of Limitations on War Crimes. The future points towards accountability against leaders who commit abuses of power and treason through rigging.

Dr Munyonzwe Hamalengwa is the author of "Getting Away With Impunity: International Criminal Law and South African Apartheid Criminals".