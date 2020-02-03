VANTAGE POINT: TRUST BEGETS PATRIOTISM

[By Melvin Chisanga]

Since mankind started living in organised societies, his level of patriotism to the land he calls home has, among other factors, at the barest minimum, depended on his level of trust in those holding leadership positions. Trust as the hallmark of patriotism transcends societal organisation systems. Whether it be in a democracy, monarchy, military rule or dictatorship, lack of trust has proven to be a sure recipe for a disgruntled and less, if not totally, unpatriotic society.

Believing that most of us have both given and received the fruits of it, I will not delve into the definitions of trust but point to one of the most admirable qualities that enhance it – integrity. Integrity, which in simplest terms entails someone’s ability to do the right thing even when no one is watching, is itself motivated by someone’s desire to live up to the Biblical command of love for God and love of fellow man.

It therefore goes without saying that if integrity is anything to base our trust for our leaders on, which in turn determines our level of patriotism, then we can do a self search to determine how much we love or hate our country, lest we too did not know. If you still can’t quite figure out your actual position on the patriotism scale, wait until l highlight some of the determinants as I digress further.

At the very core of everything and anything that the party in power have ascribed the volatile political and distressed economic situation this country is currently in, are trust issues. The party in power has done everything wrong to estrange itself from the citizenry and are seemingly not doing anything to re-endear themselves with the suffering masses. They profess patriotism with their mouths but their deeds betray them daily.

Unlike the UNIP or MMD that ruled this country at the time when the flow of information was very slow, the PF is on the receiving end of the downside of technological advancements. Whilst their two predecessor governments exploited the ICT gap that existed during their tenure, the PF should realise that anyone who will govern in this era of unprecedented advancements in the internet of things will not have as much latitude to manipulate the citizens as did the two earlier regimes because information now flows at the speed of knots.

With the minimum requirement for someone to practice journalism looking to have been reduced to mere ownership of a smart phone, the space that the media occupies as the fourth estate of the state after the judiciary, executive and legislature, has considerably grown lately. Furthermore, the flooding of the electronics market with Chinese products, like the one I am using, has made both accessibility and affordability of these devices, which in yester years were a preserve of the elite, much easier.

It is, therefore, a no brainer that in a society like ours where many people own smart phones and have become self acclaimed journalists, who are able to access information almost in real time, hardly anything that will elude their social networks.

Zambia has become so much of a daily screaming headline country for all the wrong reasons that the only time you don’t wake up to a shocking story is when you don’t wake up at all. One million dollar fire tenders, RTSA speed traps, mukula deals, Bill 10, Toll plaza built at the price of a shopping mall, inter alia are issues that have accrued very negatively to the party in power and contributed immensely to the waning levels of trust that the public has in the government. As far as public perception is concerned, the only time the government is seen to be working is when they are racketeering for the party in power.

Have you heard what is said of us and what gives those charged with the duty to look after our resources, latitude to do as they wish regardless of how it affects us? “Zambians easily forget”, “if you want to hide something from a Zambian just put it in writing”; ” Zambians are peaceful people who would rather die from artificial hunger perpetrated by their selfish leaders, than a stray bullet during a demonstration to demand their share of the national cake”; “Zambia is a Christian nation”.

Riding on all these stereotyping generalisations and more, those that have been at the helm of the affairs of our beloved country in successive regimes have had a field day doing as they please. This has made mother Zambia a perfect example of a country in a paradox of plenty dilemma.

How do you trust leaders who go to Saudi Arabia and come back to tell you they have made arrangements for cheaper fuel as far back as 2017 only to see the price of the commodity increase in leaps and bounds since then? How do you remain patriotic to your country whose leaders will procure fire tenders worth $250,000 at $1,000,000 each? How do you trust leaders who will extort your hard earned income by putting speed traps on both our highways and byways in the guise of caring for our lives when in the actual sense their real interest are the kickbacks from whoever they give the contract to implement their ill-motivated program? How does one become patriotic in a country where offenders go scot-free, while whistle blowers are arrested in their stead?

I could go on mentioning the many things that we as Zambians have helplessly watched happen against our will, but for what benefit if not to anger us even more?

To all those that see themselves as being more patriotic than others, please introspect and realise that patriotism, like respect and /or trust, are attributes that you can demand from anyone. I am one of those from the school of thought that believes that for citizens to be patriotic, they must have trust in their leaders, and this trust can only be sustained if it is earned and not by coercion. If you feel you are patriotic just because you have some connections to those in power, then you are just infatuated and flirting in your mind. Wait for the day your connections will be severed and see patriotic you will remain.

For comments and response contact chisangamelvin651@gmail.com/SM