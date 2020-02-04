League coaches set for refresher courses

[By Bright Tembo]

SUPER LEAGUE and national league team coaches will undergo eight-week intensive refresher courses during the off-season.

Football Association of Zambia president Andrew Kamanga said this after opening a five-day coaching course for 27 youth developmental coaches from Lusaka.

“What is happening now is that there is an expert who is coming. He is going to go round the clubs, do a needs assessment and once he is done with the assessment and then he designs an eight week programme which will cover whatever gap we are seeing,” he said. “So instead of sending 30 coaches abroad, once the needs are identified, we will bring the experts to take them through that intensive programme for retraining.

“Those five coaches that were supposed to go to Spain for retraining will eventually go but what we are putting in are short, medium and long term solutions. So short term we deal with intensive; medium, we still send some coaches and long term we have introduced the coaching schools.”

Kamanga said the coaching courses that will be introduced will be for a four-year period.

“As FAZ we have decided to change how we approach coaching in the country. We are going to create coaching schools through the technical director’s office where we are going to design the curriculum which will be consistent with the national qualifications. Those who want to do UEFA courses will be able to do them from here but over a period of three to four years,” he said. “So far we have a class that is going to study that programme and we have technical support from our partners, the Croatian Football Federation, so that we can enhance the training of coaches. We’re going to focus on types of coaching.”

And FIFA consultant for COSAFA and CECAFA region Serame Letsoaka said Zambia has coaches that are hungry for development.

Letsoaka, who is the course instructor, said there is need to develop youth development coaches.

“What I see in Zambia is youthful coaches that are hungry to develop grassroots football. The problem we have in Africa is that we tend to forget that football starts when a child starts going to school. We only concentrate on them at a later stage, but it shouldn’t be like that. I expect the coaches to do their best in those areas,” said Letsoaka.