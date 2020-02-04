Ndola court sentences prisoner to death for rape, murder

THE Ndola High Court has sentenced to death a prisoner who raped and murdered a woman in Luanshya.

Edward Nkweto, who was previously convicted for burglary and theft and was remaining with only 22 days to be released, raped and murdered Charity Mayeya on June 19 last year.

Officers from Luanshya Correctional Facility testified that 25 convicts with an officer were assigned to work at a farm in Luanshya.

However, Nkweto escaped and only returned to the facility after 18:00 hours drunk.

Mayeya’s mother, Jenipher Mulembano, said Nkweto, 33 attacked her and her daughter as they were returning from their farm.

She said Nkweto, whom she could only recognise from the orange trousers he was wearing, hit her with a stone and dragged her daughter to a nearby bush.

A post-mortem report revealed that Mayeya died of strangulation and head injuries.

The report further indicated that she had been raped.

Mayeya’s body was only discovered after Nkweto led police to the scene.

In his defence, Nkweto denied having murdered and raped Mayeya.

He recounted that on the material day, while he worked at a farm with other inmates, Luanshya Correctional Facility officer John Kalaluka instructed him to go sell beans at a market.

Nkweto said he did not put on prison clothes but was wearing jeans and a shirt as he was a ‘captain’.

He said after selling beans, he went to Kalaluka’s home where he handed over the money and later went to visit his sister.

Nkweto said he returned to the correctional facility after 18:00 hours and went to his cell to sleep.

He said the following day, police officers went to the facility to question him about his whereabouts the previous day.

Nkweto accused Kalaluka of cooking up a story that he escaped from the working party as he was afraid of losing his job.

But when the matter came up for judgment, Ndola High Court judge Derrick Mulenga found Nkweto guilty on both counts, stating that the State proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

In mitigation, Nkweto’s Legal Aid counsel John Kayuni said his hands were tied as the offence committed attracted a mandatory death sentence.

“Having listened to the judgment, our hands are constrained as we cannot see any extenuating circumstances. Although he is a first offender, our instructions are that we leave everything to the wisdom of this court,” submitted Kayuni.

Justice Mulenga condemned Nkweto to death and also slapped him with a 20-year jail sentence for the offence of rape.

“I have heard what your counsel has said. Indeed there are no extenuating circumstances for me to consider an alternative sentence. The offences committed are very serious but what is most disappointing is the manner in which the offences were committed which can cause a man to actually vomit,” said Justice Mulenga.

“The change of the name from prison to correctional facility does not make them a university or a learning institution that they should be treated with kids gloves. If need be, officers in correctional facilities must read this judgment.”