WHICH POWER DO YOU TRUST…if not power you got from Zambians, sejani asks PF

ACKSON Sejani says those in the PF government are so callous, such that even the spillage of blood does not move them.

He says the only thing that moves PF government senior officials is something that threatens their grip on political power.

Sejani is a former Mapatizya member of parliament and a one-time local government minister in the MMD government of Frederick Chiluba.

He, in an interview, asks why the current government is not moved by the cries and suffering of the people.

“They are not moved even when blood is spilled! If they were moved by such, the killers of Mapenzi Chibulo, Lawrence Banda and many others would have been arrested. This government is not moved by the suffering of the people; look at the retirees outside the Ministry of Justice! Instead of sympathising with them, you send police to harass them,” Sejani lamented.

“Look at the starving Zambians. In all this, the PF is not moved! They only move when there is a threat on their power. That is why they will do anything; spend any amount to ensure success. They can even book all facilities even when they won’t use them just to block the opposition.”

He denounced the misrule of the PF government, wondering why it was inclined to: “arrest victims of their brutality and leave their criminals freely roaming the streets.”

“This is strange use of power! They must tell us which power they trust, if it is not power they got from the Zambian people,” Sejani mocked.

Sejani noted that Zambians must seriously interrogate and investigate the motivation and real reason the PF government always failed to seek the path of consensus on all major national questions.

He wondered why a rational government would, time and again, arrogantly choose the path of annoyance and bulldozing.

“Everyone knows that the consensus route is preferred by those that seek peace while the other route is a recipe for strife and conflict. But PF prefers the path of conflict. Why?” he wondered.

“Look at their behaviour in abandoning the widely accepted Church-led national dialogue and reconciliation process! Instead they opted for the narrow controversial national dialogue forum against the wishes of the people. Look at the way they are trying to force the resultant Bill 10 down our throats and ignoring all reasoned arguments against it!”

He asked why the PF continued to be arrogant on enactment of the divisive Constitution (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019, “with Mr Lungu defiantly declaring that this bill will go through, whether one likes it or not.”

Sejani added that next year’s general elections would be crucial because stakes from participating political parties “are sky high.”

Despite the impending watershed election, Sejani is shocked that instead of seeking consensus on major activities in the electoral process like the choice of the printing company, “the PF, in conjunction with their electoral commission, decided to go it alone.”

“As if this was not bad enough, the two have again conspired to block other parties from witnessing the printing of ballot papers! What is the motive?” wondered Sejani.

“In normal democracies, governments are usually responsive to the wishes of the people in whom real power is reposted. But in PF, in this strange democracy of the PF, it appears power rests elsewhere apart from the people.”