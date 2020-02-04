Zambians angry at prospects of being ruled by powers of darkness – Nevers

NEVERS Mumba says Zambians are angry at prospects that they could be governed by powers of darkness.

In a statement following revelations by Nigerian prophet Andrew Ejimandu calling himself Seer 1 that he gave PF ministers and members of parliament spiritual power to win elections and control things and the wake of suspected ritual killings, Mumba, founder president of Victory Ministries International, said the real question all must answer honestly was why the nation had so overwhelmingly responded to Seer 1.

“The answer to this question is the counsel I offer to my nation. I believe Zambians have questions which both the PF and to a larger extent the Church are not answering. The self-proclaimed Seer revealed that some leaders in PF government are his clients. He is however now upset that the power he gave to them is being used against the people and he wants his fetishes back. This is what brought the explosion of excitement in the nation,” Mumba said

“Zambians are angry at the prospect of being governed by powers of darkness and are waiting to confirm if there is any truth in this.”

Mumba advised the PF to restrain themselves from attacking “the so called Seer.”

“You are the government. If truly there are some PF ministers implicated, let them deal with it at a personal level. Unless the Seer was contracted by the PF party as a whole. The Seer is inconsequential at this stage. It is his allegations that must be dealt with.

Unfortunately, any covenant entered into with a spiritualist has consequences. The people involved must clear themselves,” Mumba said.

He said God had allowed this to clean and change Zambia’s politics forever.

“When God starts to answer prayers of God’s people we don’t choose for him who he uses to bring the answer. He uses donkeys, witches, prophets and ordinary people. The Lord wants to expose those who use blood and human sacrifice to attain political power. Those politicians who are not affected by this have nothing to worry about. Their prayer should be, Lord let your will be done,” Mumba said.

He said his position was not in any way authenticating “the young man called Seer 1”.

“Having served God for 44 years has taught me that the Lord can use anyone and anything to do His WILL. His will is for Zambian politics to be cleaned and clear of demonic influence. This confirms my lifelong dream of Zambia Shall be Saved. I hope Zambians see this. It is not politics but the redemption of a nation,” Mumba said.

He anchored his message on the Scripture “All things work together for good to those who love God and are the called according to his purpose” (Rom 8:28).

Mumba explained that Zambia by declaration loves God and has been called according to God’s purpose.

He noted that Zambia’s politics had degenerated into a destructive movement of violence, corruption and an area totally taken over by powers of the underworld.

“My assignment is to put the nation at rest and assure the nation that these current events are a prelude to Zambia’s emancipation from the grip of evil powers which have in the past paralysed our efforts to prosper as a nation,” Mumba stated. “God is changing the ground rules for the 2021 elections. Witchcraft will no longer be used as a means to take power. God is exposing it now because he has heard the prayers of God’s people. God is healing the land.”

He said on October 18, 2019, he was asked to lead the nation in a prayer to rededicate the country back to God.

“I led the nation in acknowledging our sins and repented for departing from the vows we made when we declared Zambia as a Christian nation in 1991. I further asked the Lord to expose the evil forces, which have held Zambia captive over the years. Today, I believe the Lord has started to answer our prayers,” Mumba said.

“Seer1 is therefore not the issue. God can use anyone and anything including Baalam’s donkey to fulfil His will. To target our anger at Seer 1 is a lack of understanding. God is answering our prayers to clean up our land. The ritual killings must stop. The shedding of innocent blood for political purposes must end. God is at work and I am here to restate that Zambia shall be saved.”

Mumba said the issue as to whether Seer 1 was a false prophet or not was for God to handle.

“In the book of Acts, Gamaliel said, …‘let us not pre-occupy ourselves with figuring out whether these men are of God or not…’ (Acts 5:39). What is born of God shall stand and what is not of God shall fall,” Mumba said.

He said God had finally set the ground for salvation and redemption of Zambia.

“The redemption process has begun. The purpose of this debate is to cleanse Zambia. A new Zambia is being birthed,” he said.

Mumba noted that over the years, innocent blood was shed as a means to gain political power and the land had been defiled by the spilling of innocent blood.

“As a result, the avenging spirits (furies) have been raised in the land seeking revenge. The blood cries from the ground for justice. Human sacrifices have been with us throughout history. People seeking power or victory in war have offered sacrifices to various gods. Spilt human blood is never silenced until it is appeased,” Mumba said.

“Spilt blood is a game changer. God, the father Himself, in order to reconcile the world to himself had to sacrifice his own begotten son. His blood confirms the transaction for my salvation. The Bible says, ‘…without the shedding of blood, there is no remission for sin’ (Heb 9:22).”

Mumba said power was obtained and sustained by the Spirit world.

He said non-believing politicians seek that power from sorcerers, seers, soothsayers and medians, who in turn demand blood in order to seal the transactions for power.

“Seers are a real phenomenon. Some seers are of God and others are not. A Seer is a person who tells people of their future. The Bible talks of many seers. Prophets are also called seers. Samuel was called a Seer. The witch at Endo is also called a Seer because he predicts the death of King Saul,” Mumba explained. “Although he was a witch, his word was fulfilled because God has not yet dispossessed the devil of his power. He has allowed evil to exist alongside of good. Darkness and light both exist. So is Seer 1 a legitimate prophet? Unfortunately, this is not the question we must concern ourselves with but rather what is God doing in Zambia? He has started to cleanse the land. Whether Seer 1 is illegitimate or legitimate is not for us, but the purpose of his rising at this particular moment – to expose the workings of the underworld in the politics of this Christian Nation.”

Mumba said God wants to align Zambia’s confession with the actual reality.

“Zambia must become truly a Christian nation whose governance is not driven by demonic forces. To confirm the power of the BLOOD and that of a witch or a SEER from the underworld, I wish to cite two scriptural references: In the book of 2 Kings, when the King of Molech, a heathen King went to war against IsraeI, he began to lose, but after he sacrificed his first born son on the wall, the battle turned against Israel. The blood of his first born son reversed the fortunes of war. This is the power of the blood even if it’s not administered by a believer,” Mumba said.

“In the book of 1 Samuel, when King Saul was afraid of losing power, he sought a word from a witch at Endor. A witch was able to bring back Samuel from the dead, who prophesied that Saul was going to lose power and shall die. This happened as prophesied. The difficult question is, how can a real prophet Samuel be brought back to life by a witch? In my view, the issue was not about the witch but the termination of Saul’s leadership and the coming in of David as King. A regime change.”

Mumba appealed to the church to focus on what God was intending to do and not on the prevailing circumstances.

“This singular event should be a message of rebuke to the Church. Our role should always be to speak on behalf of God and the poor. When you do this, you shall be persecuted by the powers that be and honoured by the under-trodden. Could it be that Seer 1 has touched a national nerve that the Church should have been bold enough to touch?” asked Mumba.