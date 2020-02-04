ZICTA cautions mobile firms against poor service

[By Emelia Phiri]

ZICTA director general Patrick Mutimushi says the authority is not satisfied with the quality of service provision by network operators to consumers.

He said as agreed, mobile phone service operators must improve services in the first quarter of this year.

Mutimushi added that for a long time now, customers had been complaining about the quality of service by network providers.

“ZICTA had warned all network providers that they must improve their quality to service to consumers. The adverts that network providers put up have obligations tied to them and as ZICTA, we sanction them to work and satisfy their consumers,” Mutimushi said when he featured on ZNBC ‘Sunday Interview’ programme.

He indicated that consumers had complained to ZICTA about the theft that was being done by network providers of expiring data bundles.

“The 12th of February 2020 has been put as the last date when people should expect all the operators to have none expiry data bundles. MTN has already migrated to the none expiry data bundles and ZICTA is urging the rest of network providers to do the same before the deadline,” Mutimushi noted.

“The spectrum has grown with regard network provision and network providers should enhance their quality of service to their consumers. One of our mandates is to make sure that there is competition and this competition must be sustained, therefore, it is important to note that the market is open to all new network providers that would want to make profit.”

Mutimushi also warned those engaging in illegal activities using social media to refrain from such vices.

“I want to send a message to those doing illegal activities on social media platforms that they will be dealt with. A lot of people think when they are on internet then they can hide, no, they cannot hide. Perpetrators have got a perceived freedom that they can do anything on the internet without being arrested and that is not the case,” Mutimushi said.

He noted that a lot of education was needed because social media was good for social good but unfortunately a lot of people were using it for malice, defame others, purvey pornographic materials, among others.

“ZICTA is appealing to the citizens that please be in the habit of reporting these cases to us. For example, last year, ZICTA had 791 cases of internet abuse and the biggest one was online scam. 66 arrests were made and the rest are still being investigated by the police. ZICTA depends on the people in order to deal with these matters,” Mutimushi noted.

He further cautioned the citizens to be warry of the usage of social media because it comes with a lot of consequences.

“The laws pertaining to social media abuse is very clear and people should make an effort to know about it so that they do not fall into the trap. Consumers of social media content should be able to report perpetrators and identify fake from right content on the internet. ZICTA has awareness programmes in all the districts and one of the programmes that are underway is training individuals on the dos and don’ts on the internet,” said Mutimushi.